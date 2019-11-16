Spain v Romania preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Spain tackle Romania on Matchday 10 of the European Qualifiers at 20:45 CET on Monday 18 November. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

SPAIN v ROMANIA: BUILD-UP

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) for the European Qualifiers here.

Pre-match thoughts

Will follow soon.

Possible line-ups

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Romania 1-2 Spain

Spain: De Gea: Carvajal, Iñigo, Ramos, Gayà: Thiago, Busquets, Fabiàn: Moreno, Morata, Sarabia



Romania: Tătăruşanu; Benzar, Burcă, Nedelcearu, Toşca; Băluţă; Coman, Hagi, Stanciu; Puşcaş, Keșerü

State of play

Spain have qualified as Group F winners.

Romania can no longer reach EURO via the European Qualifiers group stage, but remain in contention for a play-off place.

Reporter's view

Irrespective of the opposition, Spain played their best football since Roberto Moreno took over against Malta and now their task is to maintain or better that against Romania. Whether Moreno rewards many of his star performers of Friday night by starting them again in Madrid is anyone’s guess but the likelihood is that some of those who sat out will get the chance against Romania. One thing is certain; this Spain coach isn’t a stick in the mud and more experimentation is a sure thing. So is his demand that they win and guarantee top seeding next summer.

Graham Hunter

Log in for free to watch the highlights European Qualifiers: How the play-offs for UEFA EURO 2020 work

Key stats

• Spain are unbeaten in ten games (W8).

• Spain have scored in their last 39 matches.

• Spain have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 15 matches.

• Spain have only conceded five goals in their last ten matches.

• There have been 53 goals in Spain’s last 14 matches.

• Spain are unbeaten in 27 (W24 D3) EURO and World Cup qualifiers, since a 2-1 loss in Slovakia in October 2014.

• Pau Torres and Dani Olmo both scored on their Spain debuts in Friday’s 7-0 win against Malta.

• Defender Andrei Burcă could make his international debut for Romania.

• Romania have only lost three times in their last 18 matches, winning 11.

• Romania’s last seven goals have been scored in the second half.

• Claudiu Keșerü has scored seven goals in his last ten games for Romania. He took 29 internationals to score his first six goals.

• George Pușcaș has scored five goals in his last eight games for Romania.