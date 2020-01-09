EURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know

What are the play-offs?

Over six days in March, 16 teams will battle it out for the four remaining EURO 2020 places in the competition’s new-look play-offs. Semi-finals takie place on Thursday 26 March, with the four finals five days later. So by Tuesday 31 March we will know all 24 finalists, and all the EURO 2020 group fixtures.

Who plays who, when and where?

Fixtures were determined by a series of draws in November. The teams listed first will host matches, including finals­ – i.e. the winner of the Bulgaria/Hungary tie will stage the Path A final.

Play-off semi-finals

Thursday 26 March

Path A: Iceland v Romania, Bulgaria v Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland, Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland v Israel, Norway v Serbia (18:00 CET)

Path D: Georgia v Belarus (18:00 CET), North Macedonia v Kosovo

Play-off finals

Tuesday 31 March

Path A: Bulgaria/Hungary v Iceland/Romania

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina/Northern Ireland v Slovakia/Republic of Ireland

Path C: Norway/Serbia v Scotland/Israel

Path D: Georgia/Belarus v North Macedonia/Kosovo (18:00 CET)

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless otherwise stated

Are the play-offs new?

There have been play-offs of various guises for five of the last six EUROs, starting with a one-off match between the Netherlands and Scotland at Anfield for EURO ‘96. This is a very different format, though. For the first time teams must come through more than one round and, unlike all previous editions, sides qualified not via European Qualifiers but the UEFA Nations League.

How do the play-offs work?

The 16 UEFA Nations League group winners were guaranteed play-off places before the European Qualifiers. If they advanced via their qualifying groups, their spot went to the next best-ranked team in their league. Where a league did not have four teams to compete (such as League A), remaining slots were allocated to teams from another league, according to the overall UEFA Nations League rankings.).

Do teams know who they will potentially play in the finals?

Teams in Paths B and C know:

• Path B winners: Group E alongside Spain, Sweden, Poland

• Path C winners: Group D alongside England, Croatia, Czech Republic

Paths A and D are more complicated.

If Romania qualify as Path A winners:

• Path A winners: Group C alongside Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria

• Path D winners: Group F alongside Portugal, France, Germany

If Bulgaria, Hungary or Iceland qualify as Path A winners:

• Path A winners: Group F alongside Portugal, France, Germany

• Path D winners: Group C alongside Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria

EURO play-off ties to date

1996: Republic of Ireland 0–2 Netherlands, Anfield

2000: Scotland 1–2 England 0–2 1–0

2000: Israel 0–8 Denmark 0–5 0–3

2000: Slovenia 3–2 Ukraine 2–1 1–1

2000: Republic of Ireland 1–1 Turkey 1–1 0–0, Turkey win on away goals

2004: Scotland 1–6 Netherlands 1–0 0–6

2004: Croatia 2–1 Slovenia 1–1 1–0

2004: Russia 1–0 Wales 0–0 1–0

2004: Latvia 3–2 Turkey 1–0 2–2

2004: Spain 5–1 Norway 2–1 3–0

2012: Turkey 0–3 Croatia 0–3 0–0

2012: Estonia 1–5 Republic of Ireland 0–4 1–1

2012: Czech Republic 3–0 Montenegro 2–0 1–0

2012: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2–6 Portugal 0–0 2–6

2016: Ukraine 3–1 Slovenia 2–0 1–1

2016: Sweden 4–3 Denmark 2–1 2–2

2016: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1–3 Republic of Ireland 1–1 0–2

2016: Norway 1–3 Hungary 0–1 1–2

Records and statistics

Most play-off goals

3 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

3 Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

3 Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark)

3 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands)

3 Jon Walters (Republic of Ireland)

Biggest play-off win (tie)

Denmark 8–0 Israel, 1999

Biggest play-off win (match)

Netherlands 6–0 Scotland, 2003

Highest scoring play-off (tie)

Denmark 8–0 Israel, 1999

Bosnia and Herzegovina 2–6 Portugal, 2011

Highest scoring play-off (match)

Portugal 6–2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2011

Scoring the first goal

The side scoring first has won 14 out of 18 EURO play-off ties, and every tie since 2004. The exceptions:

2000: Slovenia 3–2 Ukraine 2–1 1–1

2000: Republic of Ireland 1–1 Turkey 1–1 0–0, Turkey win on away goals

2004: Scotland 1–6 Netherlands 1–0 0–6

2004: Spain 5–1 Norway 2–1 3–0

Losing the first leg

Only one team has ever lost the first leg and advanced in the EURO play-offs: in 2003, the Netherlands overturned a 1-0 defeat in Scotland with a 6-0 win at home.

Play-off hat-tricks

Ruud van Nistelrooy is the only player to score a play-off hat-trick, in the Netherlands' 6-0 second-leg win against Scotland in 2003.

Winning both legs

Only four teams have won both games of a two-leg play-off tie (out of 17):

Denmark (v Israel, 1999)

Spain (v Norway, 2003)

Czech Republic (v Montenegro, 2011)

Hungary (v Norway, 2015)

Play-off winners at EURO finals

• Semi-finals: Netherlands (2004), Portugal (2012)

• Quarter-finals: Netherlands (1996), Turkey (2000), Czech Republic (2012)

• Round of 16: Hungary (2016), Republic of Ireland (2016)

The remaining 11 play-off winners bowed out after the group stage.

EURO play-off record

Bosnia and Herzegovina*: W0 L2

Croatia: W2 L0

Czech Republic: W1 L0

Denmark: W1 L1

England: W1 L0

Estonia: W0 L1

Hungary*: W1 L0

Israel*: W0 L1

Latvia: W1 L0

Montenegro: W0 L1

Netherlands: W2 L0

Norway*: W0 L2

Portugal: W1 L0

Republic of Ireland*: W2 L2

Russia: W1 L0

Scotland*: W0 L2

Slovenia: W1 L2

Spain: W1 L0

Sweden: W1 L0

Turkey: W1 L2

Ukraine: W1 L1

Wales: W0 L1

*Involved in UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs.

Trivia

• Two teams have scored six goals in their play-off second legs: the Netherlands in 2003 and Portugal in 2011. Both teams went on to reach the semi-finals at the following summer’s tournament.

• There has never been a goalless play-off tie.

• Patrick Kluivert scored the first play-off goal for the Netherlands against the Republic of Ireland on 13 December 1995. He also scored the second!

EURO play-offs: potted history

• EURO ‘96: First play-off sees two runners-up with fewest points meet in a one-off tie at neutral Anfield.

• EURO 2000: Two-legged play-offs introduced, four ties featuring the eighth lowest-ranked qualifying group runners-up.

• EURO 2004: Two-legged play-offs featuring all ten qualifying group runners-up.

• EURO 2008: No play-offs.

• EURO 2012: Return to EURO 2000 format, repeated for EURO 2016.

• EURO 2020: Once again there are four two-legged play-off ties though this time sides qualify based on their performance in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League rather than their performance in the qualifying groups.