European Qualifiers for World Cup: State of play
Tuesday 22 March 2022
The situation across the European Qualifiers groups and play-offs.
The group stage of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has concluded, and the ten direct qualifiers and the play-off contenders have been confirmed. We look at the state of play and what is still to be resolved.
World Cup European Qualifiers
Qualified as group winners: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland
Competing in play-offs: Austria*, Czech Republic*, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales
*Qualified for play-offs via UEFA Nations League rankings
How Europe's World Cup qualifying works
Direct qualifying
The ten group winners have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, which runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar.
Play-offs
The three remaining World Cup spots are determined via the play-offs. The World Cup draw will take place on Friday 1 April in Doha, Qatar.
Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A: Wales vs Austria
Path B: Sweden vs Czech Republic
Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia, Portugal vs Turkey
Semi-final – postponed, date tbc
Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine
Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path B: Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic
Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia
Final – postponed, date tbc
Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine
All confirmed kick-offs 20:45 CET.
Rankings of UEFA Nations League group winners (highest two finishing outside top two in qualifying group enter play-offs)
League A
1 France
2 Spain
3 Italy
4 Belgium
League B
5 Wales
6 Austria
7 Czech Republic
8 Hungary*
League C
9 Slovenia*
10 Montenegro*
11 Albania*
12 Armenia*
League D
13 Gibraltar*
14 Faroe Islands*
Teams in bold entered the play-offs via this route.
Teams in italics finished in the top two of a qualifying group.
*Did not finish in top two of qualifying group or reach play-offs via UEFA Nations League ranking.
This article is for information only and all is subject to final confirmation from FIFA. Full details of how qualifying works can be found in the official regulations. Last updated 26 November.