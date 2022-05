2022 World Cup draw/fixtures: Who European sides face and when

Holders France will meet Denmark in the FIFA World Cup group stage. Les Bleus will also face Tunisia and the winner of the play-off featuring Peru, Australia and United Arab Emirates.

Several other groups will feature intriguing all-European matches with Spain versus Germany the stand-out fixture in Group E while Belgium will meet Croatia in Group F and Serbia and Switzerland go head to head in Group G.

World Cup groups

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Europe's World Cup hopefuls Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)

Croatia – runners-up 2018

Denmark – quarter-finals 1998

England – winners 1966

France – winners 1998, 2018

Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

Poland – third 1974, 1982

Portugal – third 1966

Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*

Spain – winners 2010

Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954 Scotland, Ukraine or Wales will be Europe's 13th and final team in Qatar. *As Yugoslavia

When are the 2022 World Cup matches?

*All times are local time; mainland Europe is two hours behind, UK and Portugal three hours behind

Group stage

By team

Belgium

23 November: vs Canada (22:00)

27 November: vs Morocco (16:00)

1 December: vs Croatia (18:00)

Croatia

23 November: vs Morocco (13:00)

27 November: vs Canada (19:00)

1 December: vs Belgium (18:00)

Denmark

22 November: vs Tunisia (16:00)

26 November: vs France (19:00)

30 November: vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (18:00)

England

21 November: vs Iran (16:00)

25 November: vs United States (22:00)

29 November: vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (22:00)

France

22 November: vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (22:00)

26 November: vs Denmark (19:00)

30 November: vs Tunisia (18:00)

Germany

23 November: vs Japan (16:00)

27 November: vs Spain (22:00)

1 December: vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (22:00)

Netherlands

21 November: vs Senegal (13:00)

25 November: vs Ecuador (19:00)

29 November: vs Qatar (18:00)

Poland

22 November: vs Mexico (19:00)

26 November: vs Saudi Arabia (16:00)

30 November: vs Argentina (22:00)

Portugal

24 November: vs Ghana (19:00)

28 November: vs Uruguay (22:00)

2 December: vs Korea Republic (18:00)

Serbia

24 November: vs Brazil (22:00)

28 November: vs Cameroon (13:00)

2 December: vs Switzerland (22:00)

Spain

23 November: vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (19:00)

27 November: vs Germany (22:00)

1 December: vs Japan (22:00)

Switzerland

24 November: vs Cameroon (13:00)

28 November: vs Brazil (19:00)

2 December: vs Serbia (22:00)

Scotland, Ukraine or Wales:

21 November: vs United States (22:00)

25 November: vs Iran (13:00)

29 November: vs England (22:00)

By date

Monday 21 November

Senegal vs Netherlands (13:00)

England vs Iran (16:00)

United States vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (22:00)

Tuesday 22 November

Denmark vs Tunisia (16:00)

Mexico vs Poland (19:00)

France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (22:00)

Wednesday 23 November

Morocco vs Croatia (13:00)

Germany vs Japan (16:00)

Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (19:00)

Belgium vs Canada (22:00)

Thursday 24 November

Switzerland vs Cameroon (13:00)

Portugal vs Ghana (19:00)

Brazil vs Serbia (22:00)

Friday 25 November

Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs Iran (13:00)

Netherlands vs Ecuador (19:00)

England vs United States (22:00)

Saturday 26 November

Poland vs Saudi Arabia (16:00)

France vs Denmark (19:00)

Sunday 27 November

Belgium vs Morocco (16:00)

Croatia vs Canada (19:00)

Spain vs Germany (22:00)

Monday 28 November

Cameroon vs Serbia (13:00)

Brazil vs Switzerland (19:00)

Portugal vs Uruguay (22:00)

Tuesday 29 November

Netherlands vs Qatar (18:00)

Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs England (22:00)

Wednesday 30 November

Tunisia vs France (18:00)

Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates vs Denmark (18:00)

Poland vs Argentina (22:00)

Thursday 1 December

Croatia vs Belgium (18:00)

Japan vs Spain (22:00)

Costa Rica / New Zealand vs Germany (22:00)

Friday 2 December

Korea Republic vs Portugal (18:00)

Serbia vs Switzerland (22:00)

Round of 16

Saturday 3 December

1 – Winner A vs Runner-up B (18:00)

2 – Winner C vs Runner-up D (22:00)

Sunday 4 December

3 – Winner D vs Runner-up C (18:00)

4 – Winner B vs Runner-up A (22:00)

Monday 5 December

5 – Winner E vs Runner-up F (18:00)

6 – Winner G vs Runner-up H (22:00)

Tuesday 6 December

7 – Winner F vs Runner-up E (18:00)

8 – Winner H vs Runner-up G (22:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

QF1 – Winner 5 vs Winner 6 (18:00)

QF2 – Winner 1 vs Winner 2 (22:00)

Saturday 10 December

QF3 – Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (18:00)

QF4 – Winner 3 vs Winner 4 (22:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December

SF1 – Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (22:00)

Wednesday 14 December

SF2 – Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (22:00)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17 December

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (18:00)

Final

Sunday 18 December

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00)