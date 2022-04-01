2022 World Cup draw: European hopefuls learn fate

Holders France will meet Denmark in the group stage after the FIFA World Cup group stage draw was made. Les Bleus will also face Tunisia and the winner of the play-off featuring Peru, Australia and United Arab Emirates.

Several other groups will feature intriguing all-European matches with Spain versus Germany the stand-out fixture in Group E while Belgium will meet Croatia in Group F and Serbia and Switzerland go head to head in Group G.

World Cup groups

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Europe's World Cup hopefuls Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)

Croatia – runners-up 2018

Denmark – quarter-finals 1998

England – winners 1966

France – winners 1998, 2018

Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

Poland – third 1974, 1982

Portugal – third 1966

Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*

Spain – winners 2010

Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954 Scotland, Ukraine or Wales will be Europe's 13th and final team in Qatar. *As Yugoslavia

When are the 2022 World Cup matches?

*All times are local time; mainland Europe is two hours behind, UK and Portugal three hours behind

Group stage

By team

Belgium: vs Canada (23 November), vs Morocco (27 November), vs Croatia (1 December)

Croatia: vs Morocco (23 November), vs Canada (27 November), vs Belgium (1 December)

Denmark: vs Tunisia (22 November), vs France (26 November), vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (30 November)

England: vs Iran (21 November), vs United States (25 November), vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (29 November)

France: vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (22 November), vs Denmark (26 November), vs Tunisia (30 November)

Germany: vs Japan (23 November), vs Spain (27 November), vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (1 December)

Netherlands: vs Senegal (21 November), vs Ecuador (25 November), vs Qatar (29 November)

Poland: vs Mexico (22 November), vs Saudi Arabia (26 November), vs Argentina (30 November)

Portugal: vs Ghana (24 November), vs Uruguay (28 November), vs Korea Republic (2 December)

Serbia: vs Brazil (24 November), vs Cameroon (28 November), vs Switzerland (2 December)

Spain: vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (23 November), vs Germany (27 November), vs Japan (1 December)

Switzerland: vs Cameroon (24 November), vs Brazil (28 November), vs Serbia (2 December)

Scotland, Ukraine or Wales: vs United States (21 November), vs Iran (25 November), vs England (29 November)

By date

Monday 21 November

Senegal vs Netherlands, England vs Iran, United States vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Tuesday 22 November

Mexico vs Poland, France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark vs Tunisia

Wednesday 23 November

Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany vs Japan, Belgium vs Canada, Morocco vs Croatia

Thursday 24 November

Brazil vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Cameroon, Portugal vs Ghana

Friday 25 November

Netherlands vs Ecuador, England vs United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs Iran

Saturday 26 November

Poland vs Saudi Arabia, France vs Denmark

Sunday 27 November

Spain vs Germany, Belgium vs Morocco, Croatia vs Canada

Monday 28 November

Brazil vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Serbia, Portugal vs Uruguay

Tuesday 29 November

Netherlands vs Qatar, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs England

Wednesday 30 November

Poland vs Argentina, Tunisia vs France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates vs Denmark

Thursday 1 December

Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand vs Germany, Croatia vs Belgium

Friday 2 December

Serbia vs Switzerland, Korea Republic vs Portugal

Round of 16

Saturday 3 December

1 – Winner A vs Runner-up B (18:00)

2 – Winner C vs Runner-up D﻿ (22:00)

Sunday 4 December

3 – Winner D vs Runner-up C (18:00)

4 – Winner B vs Runner-up A﻿﻿ (22:00)

Monday 5 December

5 – Winner E vs Runner-up F (18:00)

6 – Winner G vs Runner-up H﻿ (22:00)

Tuesday 6 December

7 – Winner F vs Runner-up E (18:00)

8 – Winner H vs Runner-up G﻿ (22:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

QF1 – Winner 5 vs Winner 6 (18:00)

QF2 – Winner 1 vs Winner 2﻿ (22:00)

Saturday 10 December

QF3 – Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (18:00)

QF4 – Winner 3 vs Winner 4﻿ (22:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December

SF1 – Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1﻿ (22:00)

Wednesday 14 December

SF2 – Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3﻿ (22:00)

Third place play-off:

Saturday 17 December

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (18:00)

Final

Sunday 18 December

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00)