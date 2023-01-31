UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: All you need to know

Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Twenty teams will earn their places at the finals in Germany via the group stage, with another three to join the hosts in the showpiece tournament through the play-offs.

In total, 23 teams will join hosts Germany in the 24-team UEFA EURO 2024 finals. The first 20 places will be decided by the qualifying group stage, with the top two in each section advancing. The remaining three spots go to the winners of the play-offs, linked to the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League.

How does EURO 2024 qualifying work?

The qualifying draw took place in Frankfurt on Sunday 9 October 2022. With Germany already qualified as hosts and Russia currently suspended, the 53 remaining teams were split into ten groups: seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams. The top two from each group will qualify for the final tournament.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

EURO 2024: The host cities

Which teams contest the EURO 2024 play-offs?

Three of the 24 places at UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off spots via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, as per the regulations.

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league. If there are not enough non-qualified teams in the same league, then it filters down to the next league, finishing with League D.

How the play-offs work

Key dates

Qualifying match dates
23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1
26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2
16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3
19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4
07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5
10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6
12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7
15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8
16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9
19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10

Play-off match dates
21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals
26/03/2024 Play-off finals

Final tournament dates
14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener
14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final

EURO 2024 matches, venues
