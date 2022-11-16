Croatia at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Croatia's World Cup Group F fixtures

23 November: Morocco vs Croatia

27 November: Croatia vs Canada

1 December: Croatia vs Belgium



Croatia's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group E runners-up (6 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group E winners (5 December)

Highlights: Malta 1-7 Croatia

Croatia's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković, Ivica Ivušić, Ivo Grbić

Defenders: Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barišić, Josip Juranović, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanišić, Martin Erlić, Josip Šutalo

Midfielders: Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Marcelo Brozović, Mario Pašalić, Nikola Vlašić, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakić, Luka Sučić

Forwards: Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Bruno Petković, Mislav Oršić, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Croatia qualified

Group H: W7 D2 L1 F21 A4

Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

Croatia 1-0 Cyprus

Croatia 3-0 Malta

Russia 0-0 Croatia

Slovakia 0-1 Croatia

Croatia 3-0 Slovenia

Cyprus 0-3 Croatia

Croatia 2-2 Slovakia

Malta 1-7 Croatia

Croatia 1-0 Russia

Top scorers: Luka Modrić, Mario Pašalić, Ivan Perišić﻿ (3 goals)

Croatia coach: Zlatko Dalić

Spent the majority of his playing career with Hajduk Split and Varteks before starting his coaching career at the latter. He also coached in Albania and Saudi Arabia before taking the Croatia helm in 2017, leading them to the World Cup final in his first assignment. Exited UEFA EURO 2020 in the round of 16, despite a spirited comeback in a 5-3 thriller against Spain, but bounced back in World Cup qualifying before reaching their maiden UEFA Nations League finals.

Croatia captain: Luka Modrić

Even at 37, there is little doubt that Croatian hopes still depend on the form of midfield maestro Modrić. The regal skipper still retains his magic and capacity to dictate matches, with his passes sprayed around with supreme intelligence and his feel for the game on a different level. The five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid was awarded the Golden Ball for being the best player at the last World Cup.

Croatia vs Türkiye: Brilliant Modrić EURO 2016 volley

Croatia's World Cup history

Most appearances: Luka Modrić (12)

Top scorer: Davor Šuker (6)

Best performance: Runners-up (2018)

2018 World Cup: Finalists (L2-4 vs France)

Announced themselves on the biggest stage with a bang by finishing third at the 1998 World Cup in their first global tournament following independence. Three group stage exits and a failed qualification campaign for the 2010 finals followed, but those setbacks were erased by their nail-biting run to the 2018 showpiece. Their serene progress through the group stage was a stark contrast to the knockout stages, where they needed penalties to edge out Denmark and Russia, and extra time to complete a comeback success against England in the semi-finals.

Croatia's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group D)

25/03/2023: Croatia vs Wales

28/03/2023: Türkiye vs Croatia

08/09/2023: Croatia vs Latvia

11/09/2023: Armenia vs Croatia

12/10/2023: Croatia vs Türkiye

15/10/2023: Wales vs Croatia

18/11/2023: Latvia vs Croatia

21/11/2023: Croatia vs Armenia