Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Netherlands' World Cup Group A fixtures

21 November: Senegal vs Netherlands

25 November: Netherlands vs Ecuador

29 November: Netherlands vs Qatar



Netherlands' possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group B runners-up (3 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group B winners (4 December)

Highlights: Netherlands 6-1 Türkiye

Netherlands' final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer, Andries Noppert

Defenders: Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Nathan Aké, Jurriën Timber, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Wout Weghorst, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Netherlands qualified

Group G: W7 D2 L1 F33 A8

Türkiye 4-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands

Norway 1-1 Netherlands

Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro

Netherlands 6-1 Türkiye

Latvia 0-1 Netherlands

Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar

Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 2-0 Norway

Top scorers: Memphis Depay﻿﻿ (12 goals)

Netherlands coach: Louis van Gaal

The 71-year-old is one of the most recognisable and decorated coaches in the game. He led Ajax to the UEFA Cup in his first season at the helm in 1992 and scooped the UEFA Champions League three years later – the first of two successive finals in that competition. Silverware followed at Barcelona, AZ, Bayern and Manchester United, while the high point of his three spells as Netherlands coach came when he took them within a shoot-out of reaching the 2014 World Cup final.

Netherlands captain: Virgil van Dijk

The 31-year-old centre-back played for Groningen, Celtic and Southampton before making his name as one of the world's best defenders after joining Liverpool in 2018. Van Dijk has played in three UEFA Champions League finals, winning the decider in 2019 and earning the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. A runner-up in the UEFA Nations League in 2019, he will bring up his half century of caps at this World Cup.

Netherlands' World Cup history

Most appearances: Wesley Sneijder (17)

Top scorer: Johnny Rep (7)

Best performance: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

It remains a mystery how the Oranje have never claimed the trophy despite producing several generations of talented players and reaching three finals. They came closest when beaten in the decider by hosts West Germany in 1974 and Argentina next time around, while the all-conquering Spain side denied them in 2010. They have also reached two further semi-finals, losing both of those on penalty shoot-outs in 1998 and 2014.

EURO 1988 final highlights: Netherlands 2-0 USSR

Netherlands' EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group B)

24/03/2023: France vs Netherlands

27/03/2023: Netherlands vs Gibraltar

07/09/2023: Netherlands vs Greece

10/09/2023: Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands

13/10/2023: Netherlands vs France

16/10/2023: Greece vs Netherlands

18/11/2023: Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland

21/11/2023: Gibraltar vs Netherlands