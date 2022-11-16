Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Switzerland's World Cup Group G fixtures

24 November: Switzerland vs Cameroon

28 November: Brazil vs Switzerland

2 December: Serbia vs Switzerland

Switzerland's possible round of 16 opponents

Group winners: vs Group H runners-up (5 December)

Group runners-up: vs Group H winners (6 December)

Every Switzerland EURO 2020 goal

Switzerland's final 26-player squad

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Köhn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Cömert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Fabian Schär, Silvan Widmer

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Noah Okafor, Haris Seferović, Rubén Vargas

If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.

How Switzerland qualified

Group I: W5 D3 L0 F15 A2

Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland

Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania

Switzerland 0-0 Italy

Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland

Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland

Italy 1-1 Switzerland

Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria

Top scorer: Breel Embolo (3 goals)

Switzerland coach: Murat Yakin

Born in Basel, the centre-back earned 49 caps for Switzerland including starting in all three of their EURO 2004 group stage matches. Retiring from playing in 2006, he stepped straight into his first coaching role as assistant manager at Concordia Basel. Following numerous managerial stints at clubs including Basel, Spartak Moskva and Grasshoppers, in August 2021 Yakin succeeded Vladimir Petković as Nati coach. With Yakin at the reins they won their World Cup qualification group ahead of UEFA EURO 2020 champions Italy.

Switzerland captain: Granit Xhaka

With 106 senior international caps, the 30-year-old is Switzerland's fifth all-time record appearance maker – just two games shy of joint-third placed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Xherdan Shaqiri. Since joining Arsenal in 2016, he has won both the FA Cup and FA Community Shield twice. The tournament in Qatar will be Xhaka's third World Cup, and having played a combined eight matches in 2014 and 2018, he could overtake Lichtsteiner and Valon Behrami's all-time World Cup appearances record of ten matches.

Switzerland vs Spain: The full EURO 2020 penalty shoot-out

Switzerland's World Cup history

Most appearances: Valon Behrami and Stephan Lichtsteiner (10)

Top scorer: Josef Hügi (6)

Best performance: Quarter-final (1934, 1938, 1954)

2018 World Cup: Round of 16 (L 0-1 vs Sweden)

Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup three times. Their most recent last-eight appearance was in 1954 when they hosted the tournament. Played in 40C heat and nicknamed "the battle in the heat of Lausanne", the Nati lost 7-5 to Austria to set the record for the highest-scoring World Cup match. In 2018, they reached the last 16 for a second consecutive time, but they were eliminated after a 1-0 defeat by Sweden.

Switzerland's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group I)

25/03/2023: Belarus vs Switzerland

28/03/2023: Switzerland vs Israel

16/06/2023: Andorra vs Switzerland

19/06/2023: Switzerland vs Romania

09/09/2023: Kosovo vs Switzerland

12/09/2023: Switzerland vs Andorra

12/10/2023: Israel vs Switzerland

15/10/2023: Switzerland vs Belarus

18/11/2023: Switzerland vs Kosovo

21/11/2023: Romania vs Switzerland