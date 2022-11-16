Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Switzerland, who reached the last 16 in 2014 and 2018, start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with group games against Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia.
Switzerland's World Cup Group G fixtures
24 November: Switzerland vs Cameroon
28 November: Brazil vs Switzerland
2 December: Serbia vs Switzerland
Switzerland's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group H runners-up (5 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group H winners (6 December)
Switzerland's final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Philipp Köhn, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer
Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Eray Cömert, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Fabian Schär, Silvan Widmer
Midfielders: Michel Aebischer, Edimilson Fernandes, Fabian Frei, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Djibril Sow, Renato Steffen, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria
Forwards: Breel Embolo, Christian Fassnacht, Noah Okafor, Haris Seferović, Rubén Vargas
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.
How Switzerland qualified
Group I: W5 D3 L0 F15 A2
Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland
Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Switzerland 0-0 Italy
Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland
Italy 1-1 Switzerland
Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria
Top scorer: Breel Embolo (3 goals)
Switzerland coach: Murat Yakin
Born in Basel, the centre-back earned 49 caps for Switzerland including starting in all three of their EURO 2004 group stage matches. Retiring from playing in 2006, he stepped straight into his first coaching role as assistant manager at Concordia Basel. Following numerous managerial stints at clubs including Basel, Spartak Moskva and Grasshoppers, in August 2021 Yakin succeeded Vladimir Petković as Nati coach. With Yakin at the reins they won their World Cup qualification group ahead of UEFA EURO 2020 champions Italy.
Switzerland captain: Granit Xhaka
With 106 senior international caps, the 30-year-old is Switzerland's fifth all-time record appearance maker – just two games shy of joint-third placed Stephan Lichtsteiner and Xherdan Shaqiri. Since joining Arsenal in 2016, he has won both the FA Cup and FA Community Shield twice. The tournament in Qatar will be Xhaka's third World Cup, and having played a combined eight matches in 2014 and 2018, he could overtake Lichtsteiner and Valon Behrami's all-time World Cup appearances record of ten matches.
Switzerland's World Cup history
Most appearances: Valon Behrami and Stephan Lichtsteiner (10)
Top scorer: Josef Hügi (6)
Best performance: Quarter-final (1934, 1938, 1954)
2018 World Cup: Round of 16 (L 0-1 vs Sweden)
Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals of a World Cup three times. Their most recent last-eight appearance was in 1954 when they hosted the tournament. Played in 40C heat and nicknamed "the battle in the heat of Lausanne", the Nati lost 7-5 to Austria to set the record for the highest-scoring World Cup match. In 2018, they reached the last 16 for a second consecutive time, but they were eliminated after a 1-0 defeat by Sweden.
Switzerland's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group I)
25/03/2023: Belarus vs Switzerland
28/03/2023: Switzerland vs Israel
16/06/2023: Andorra vs Switzerland
19/06/2023: Switzerland vs Romania
09/09/2023: Kosovo vs Switzerland
12/09/2023: Switzerland vs Andorra
12/10/2023: Israel vs Switzerland
15/10/2023: Switzerland vs Belarus
18/11/2023: Switzerland vs Kosovo
21/11/2023: Romania vs Switzerland