France at the 2022 World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Wednesday 16 November 2022
World champions in 2018, France start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with group games against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia.
France's World Cup Group D fixtures
22 November: France vs Australia
26 November: France vs Denmark
30 November: Tunisia vs France
France's possible round of 16 opponents
Group winners: vs Group C runners-up (4 December)
Group runners-up: vs Group C winners (3 December)
France's final 26-player squad
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphaël Varane
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout
Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembélé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappé, Marcus Thuram
If one of the players initially included in a squad list picks up an injury or contracts COVID-19, he may be replaced up to the day before the relevant team's first match. In this situation, new call-ups do not necessarily have to feature on the 55-man release list. Any new player will be allocated the number of the player he is replacing in the squad.
How France qualified
Group D: W5 D3 L0 F18 A3
France 1-1 Ukraine
Kazakhstan 0-2 France
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France
France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ukraine 1-1 France
France 2-0 Finland
France 8-0 Kazakhstan
Finland 0-2 France
Top scorer: Antoine Griezmann (6 goals)
France coach: Didier Deschamps
A defensive midfielder who won the UEFA Champions League with Marseille and Juventus, Deschamps captained Les Bleus to victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and then UEFA EURO 2000. France boss since 2012, he made up for final disappointment at UEFA EURO 2016 by leading his side to World Cup glory two years later and added another tournament triumph when his side bounced back after a disappointing UEFA EURO 2020 showing to win the 2021 UEFA Nations League.
France captain: Hugo Lloris
The 35-year-old Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper is playing in his fourth World Cup finals, equalling Thierry Henry's national record. If everything goes to plan in Qatar, Lloris will become the most capped player in France's history during his time at the finals; he goes into the tournament three shy of Lilian Thuram's record of 142.
France's World Cup history
Most appearances: Fabien Barthez and Thierry Henry (17)
Top scorer: Just Fontaine (13)
Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)
2018 World Cup: Winners (W4-2 vs Croatia)
After two wins and a draw in the 2018 group stage, two goals from Kylian Mbappé helped Les Bleus to edge a seven-goal thriller with Argentina in the round of 16. They then defeated Uruguay and Belgium to make it to the decider, where strikes from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Mbappé – and a Mario Mandžukić own goal – overwhelmed Croatia.
France's EURO 2024 qualifying fixtures (Group B)
24/03/2023: France vs Netherlands
27/03/2023: Republic of Ireland vs France
16/06/2023: Gibraltar vs France
19/06/2023: France vs Greece
07/09/2023: France vs Republic of Ireland
13/10/2023: Netherlands vs France
18/11/2023: France vs Gibraltar
21/11/2023: Greece vs France