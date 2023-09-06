Where to watch EURO 2024 qualifying: TV broadcast partners, live streams

The vast appeal of the European Qualifiers is reflected in its broadcast reach, with partners in Europe and across the globe spanning territories in Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Oceania and beyond.

Fans can find their local European Qualifiers broadcast partner(s) below.

UEFA.tv UEFA.tv will live stream all European Qualifiers matches except the respective national team matches in the following territories: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova and Spain

Europe

Albania: Digitalb, TV Klan

Andorra: L'Équipe, TF1, TVE

Armenia: Public TV, Fast Media

Austria: DAZN, ÖRF, Puls 4, Servus TV

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belgium: DPG Media, Eleven Sports, RTBF

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport, BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT, NOVA Bulgaria

Croatia: Nova TV

Cyprus: CyBC, CYTA

Czechia: AMC Networks, Ceske Televize

Denmark: TV2 Denmark

Estonia: Viaplay Estonia

Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corporation

Finland: MTV Finland, YLE

France: L'Équipe, TF1

Georgia: GPB, Silknet

Germany: ARD, DAZN, RTL, ZDF

Gibraltar: Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, UEFA.tv

Greece: Alpha Satellite Television, NovaSports

Holy See (Vatican City State): Mediaset, RAI, Sky Italia

Hungary: MTVA, TV2, Arena 4

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

Israel: Charlton, The Sports Channel

Italy: Mediaset, RAI, Sky Italia

Kazakhstan: QAZSPORT

Kosovo: Artmotion, Klan Kosova

Latvia: Viaplay Latvia

Liechtenstein: Liechtensteiner Landeskanal

Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania

Luxembourg: Eleven Sports, RTL

Malta: PBS

Moldova: UEFA.tv

Monaco: L'Équipe, TF1

Montenegro: Arena Sport, RTCG

Netherlands: NOS, Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia: Arena Sport, MKRTV

Norway: TV2-N

Poland: POLSAT, TVP

Portugal: RTP, Sport TV

Republic of Ireland: RTE, Virgin Media, Premier Sports ROI

Romania: Antena 1, Clever Media, Digi Sport Romania

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: Mediaset, RAI, RTV San Marino, Sky Italia

Serbia: RTS Serbia

Slovakia: AMC Networks, RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: Sport TV, Sportklub

Spain: TVE

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, RSI, RTS, SRF

Türkiye: Saran, TRT

Ukraine: Megogo Ukraine

United Kingdom: Channel 4, S4C, Viaplay



Rest of the world

Afghanistan: Sony Six

Algeria: beIN sports

American Samoa: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN

Angola: Supersport

Anguilla: Verticast Media

Antigua and Barbuda: Verticast Media

Argentina: ESPN Latin America

Aruba: Verticast Media

Australia: Optus Australia

Bahamas: Verticast Media

Bahrain: beIN sports

Bangladesh: Sony Six

Barbados: Verticast Media

Belize: ESPN Latin America

Benin: New World TV, Supersport

Bermuda: Verticast Media

Bhutan: Sony Six

Bolivia: ESPN Latin America

Bonaire: Verticast Media

Botswana: Supersport

Brazil: ESPN Brazil - Globo, ESPN Latin America

Burkina Faso: New World TV, Supersport

Burundi: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Cambodia: CTN Cambodia

Cameroon: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Canada: DAZN Canada, TVA Sports

Cape Verde: Supersport

Cayman Islands: Verticast Media

Central African Republic: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Chad: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Chile: ESPN Latin America

PR China: Supersports China

Colombia: ESPN Latin America

Comoros: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Congo: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Cook Islands: Digicel

Costa Rica: ESPN Latin America

Cuba: Verticast Media

Curaçao: Verticast Media

Democratic Republic of Congo: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Djibouti: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Dominica: Verticast Media

Dominican Republic: ESPN Latin America, Verticast Media

Ecuador: ESPN Latin America

Egypt: beIN sports

El Salvador: ESPN Latin America

Equatorial Guinea: Supersport

Eritrea: Supersport

Ethiopia: Supersport

Falkland Islands: UEFA.tv

Fiji: Digicel

French Guiana: ESPN Latin America, L'Équipe, TF1

French Polynesia: Digicel, L'Équipe, TF1

French Southern Territories: L'Équipe, TF1

Gabon: New World TV, Supersport

Gambia: Supersport

Ghana: Supersport

Grenada: Verticast Media

Guadeloupe: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media

Guam: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN

Guatemala: ESPN Latin America

Guinea-Bissau: Supersport

Guyana: ESPN Latin America

Haiti: Verticast Media

Honduras: ESPN Latin America

India: Sony Six

Iran: beIN sports

Iraq: beIN sports

Ivory Coast: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Jamaica: Verticast Media

Japan: DAZN Japan

Jordan: beIn sports

Kenya: Supersport

Kuwait: beIN sports

Lebanon: beIN sports

Lesotho: Supersport

Liberia: Supersport

Libya: beIN sports

Madagascar: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Malawi: Supersport

Malaysia: Astro Sports

Maldives: Sony Six

Mali: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Mariana Islands: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN

Martinique: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media

Mauritania: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Mauritius: L'Équipe,﻿ New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Mayotte: L'Équipe, TF1

Mexico: Sky Mexico

Midway: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN

Mongolia: Unitel Mongolia

Montserrat: Verticast Media

Morocco: beIN sports

Mozambique: Supersport

Myanmar: SkyNet

Namibia: Supersport

Nepal: Sony Six

New Caledonia: L'Équipe, TF1

New Zealand: Sky Network Television

Nicaragua: ESPN Latin America

Niger: New World TV, Supersport

Nigeria: Supersport

Oman: beIN sports

Pakistan: Sony Six

Palestinian Territory: Charlton, The Sports Channel, beIN sports MENA

Panama: ESPN Latin America

Papua New Guinea: EMTV

Paraguay: ESPN Latin America

Peru: ESPN Latin America

Philippines: TAP TV Philippines

Puerto Rico: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN

Qatar: beIN sports

Republic of Guinea: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Republic of Korea: Eclat Korea

Republic of the Marshall Islands: Digicel

Réunion: L'Équipe, TF1

Rwanda: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Saba: Verticast Media

St Barths: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media

St Christopher: Verticast Media

St Eustatius: Verticast Media

St Helena: Supersport

St Kitts and Nevis: Verticast Media

St Lucia: Verticast Media

St Martin: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media

St Pierre and Miquelon: L'Équipe, TF1﻿, Verticast Media

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Verticast Media

Samoa: Digicel

São Tomé and Principe: Supersport

Saudi Arabia: beIN sports

Senegal: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Seychelles: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Sierra Leone: Supersport

Singapore: Starhub

Solomon Islands: Digicel

Somalia: Supersport

South Africa: Supersport

South Sudan: Supersport

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

Sudan: Supersport

Suriname: ESPN Latin America

Swaziland: Supersport

Syria: beIN sports

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA TV Taiwan

Tanzania: Supersport

Togo: New World TV,﻿ Supersport

Tonga: Digicel

Tortola: Verticast Media

Trinidad and Tobago: Verticast Media

Tunisia: beIN sports

Turks and Caicos Islands: Verticast Media

Uganda: Supersport

United Arab Emirates: beIN sports

United States: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN

Uruguay: ESPN Latin America

Uzbekistan: MTRK

Vanuatu: Digicel

Venezuela: ESPN Latin America

Vietnam: Viettel

Virgin Islands (British): Verticast Media

Virgin Islands (US): Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN

Wallis and Futuna: Digicel, L'Équipe, TF1

Yemen: beIN sports

Zambia: Supersport

Zimbabwe: Supersport