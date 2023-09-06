Where to watch EURO 2024 qualifying: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
How to watch the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers where you are.
The vast appeal of the European Qualifiers is reflected in its broadcast reach, with partners in Europe and across the globe spanning territories in Africa, Asia, Latin America, North America, the Middle East, Oceania and beyond.
Fans can find their local European Qualifiers broadcast partner(s) below.
UEFA.tv
UEFA.tv will live stream all European Qualifiers matches except the respective national team matches in the following territories: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova and Spain
Europe
Albania: Digitalb, TV Klan
Andorra: L'Équipe, TF1, TVE
Armenia: Public TV, Fast Media
Austria: DAZN, ÖRF, Puls 4, Servus TV
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport
Belgium: DPG Media, Eleven Sports, RTBF
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport, BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT, NOVA Bulgaria
Croatia: Nova TV
Cyprus: CyBC, CYTA
Czechia: AMC Networks, Ceske Televize
Denmark: TV2 Denmark
Estonia: Viaplay Estonia
Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corporation
Finland: MTV Finland, YLE
France: L'Équipe, TF1
Georgia: GPB, Silknet
Germany: ARD, DAZN, RTL, ZDF
Gibraltar: Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation, UEFA.tv
Greece: Alpha Satellite Television, NovaSports
Holy See (Vatican City State): Mediaset, RAI, Sky Italia
Hungary: MTVA, TV2, Arena 4
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland
Israel: Charlton, The Sports Channel
Italy: Mediaset, RAI, Sky Italia
Kazakhstan: QAZSPORT
Kosovo: Artmotion, Klan Kosova
Latvia: Viaplay Latvia
Liechtenstein: Liechtensteiner Landeskanal
Lithuania: Viaplay Lithuania
Luxembourg: Eleven Sports, RTL
Malta: PBS
Moldova: UEFA.tv
Monaco: L'Équipe, TF1
Montenegro: Arena Sport, RTCG
Netherlands: NOS, Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia: Arena Sport, MKRTV
Norway: TV2-N
Poland: POLSAT, TVP
Portugal: RTP, Sport TV
Republic of Ireland: RTE, Virgin Media, Premier Sports ROI
Romania: Antena 1, Clever Media, Digi Sport Romania
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: Mediaset, RAI, RTV San Marino, Sky Italia
Serbia: RTS Serbia
Slovakia: AMC Networks, RTV Slovakia
Slovenia: Sport TV, Sportklub
Spain: TVE
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, RSI, RTS, SRF
Türkiye: Saran, TRT
Ukraine: Megogo Ukraine
United Kingdom: Channel 4, S4C, Viaplay
Rest of the world
Afghanistan: Sony Six
Algeria: beIN sports
American Samoa: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN
Angola: Supersport
Anguilla: Verticast Media
Antigua and Barbuda: Verticast Media
Argentina: ESPN Latin America
Aruba: Verticast Media
Australia: Optus Australia
Bahamas: Verticast Media
Bahrain: beIN sports
Bangladesh: Sony Six
Barbados: Verticast Media
Belize: ESPN Latin America
Benin: New World TV, Supersport
Bermuda: Verticast Media
Bhutan: Sony Six
Bolivia: ESPN Latin America
Bonaire: Verticast Media
Botswana: Supersport
Brazil: ESPN Brazil - Globo, ESPN Latin America
Burkina Faso: New World TV, Supersport
Burundi: New World TV, Supersport
Cambodia: CTN Cambodia
Cameroon: New World TV, Supersport
Canada: DAZN Canada, TVA Sports
Cape Verde: Supersport
Cayman Islands: Verticast Media
Central African Republic: New World TV, Supersport
Chad: New World TV, Supersport
Chile: ESPN Latin America
PR China: Supersports China
Colombia: ESPN Latin America
Comoros: New World TV, Supersport
Congo: New World TV, Supersport
Cook Islands: Digicel
Costa Rica: ESPN Latin America
Cuba: Verticast Media
Curaçao: Verticast Media
Democratic Republic of Congo: New World TV, Supersport
Djibouti: New World TV, Supersport
Dominica: Verticast Media
Dominican Republic: ESPN Latin America, Verticast Media
Ecuador: ESPN Latin America
Egypt: beIN sports
El Salvador: ESPN Latin America
Equatorial Guinea: Supersport
Eritrea: Supersport
Ethiopia: Supersport
Falkland Islands: UEFA.tv
Fiji: Digicel
French Guiana: ESPN Latin America, L'Équipe, TF1
French Polynesia: Digicel, L'Équipe, TF1
French Southern Territories: L'Équipe, TF1
Gabon: New World TV, Supersport
Gambia: Supersport
Ghana: Supersport
Grenada: Verticast Media
Guadeloupe: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media
Guam: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN
Guatemala: ESPN Latin America
Guinea-Bissau: Supersport
Guyana: ESPN Latin America
Haiti: Verticast Media
Honduras: ESPN Latin America
India: Sony Six
Iran: beIN sports
Iraq: beIN sports
Ivory Coast: New World TV, Supersport
Jamaica: Verticast Media
Japan: DAZN Japan
Jordan: beIn sports
Kenya: Supersport
Kuwait: beIN sports
Lebanon: beIN sports
Lesotho: Supersport
Liberia: Supersport
Libya: beIN sports
Madagascar: New World TV, Supersport
Malawi: Supersport
Malaysia: Astro Sports
Maldives: Sony Six
Mali: New World TV, Supersport
Mariana Islands: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN
Martinique: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media
Mauritania: New World TV, Supersport
Mauritius: L'Équipe, New World TV, Supersport
Mayotte: L'Équipe, TF1
Mexico: Sky Mexico
Midway: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN
Mongolia: Unitel Mongolia
Montserrat: Verticast Media
Morocco: beIN sports
Mozambique: Supersport
Myanmar: SkyNet
Namibia: Supersport
Nepal: Sony Six
New Caledonia: L'Équipe, TF1
New Zealand: Sky Network Television
Nicaragua: ESPN Latin America
Niger: New World TV, Supersport
Nigeria: Supersport
Oman: beIN sports
Pakistan: Sony Six
Palestinian Territory: Charlton, The Sports Channel, beIN sports MENA
Panama: ESPN Latin America
Papua New Guinea: EMTV
Paraguay: ESPN Latin America
Peru: ESPN Latin America
Philippines: TAP TV Philippines
Puerto Rico: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN
Qatar: beIN sports
Republic of Guinea: New World TV, Supersport
Republic of Korea: Eclat Korea
Republic of the Marshall Islands: Digicel
Réunion: L'Équipe, TF1
Rwanda: New World TV, Supersport
Saba: Verticast Media
St Barths: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media
St Christopher: Verticast Media
St Eustatius: Verticast Media
St Helena: Supersport
St Kitts and Nevis: Verticast Media
St Lucia: Verticast Media
St Martin: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media
St Pierre and Miquelon: L'Équipe, TF1, Verticast Media
St Vincent and the Grenadines: Verticast Media
Samoa: Digicel
São Tomé and Principe: Supersport
Saudi Arabia: beIN sports
Senegal: New World TV, Supersport
Seychelles: New World TV, Supersport
Sierra Leone: Supersport
Singapore: Starhub
Solomon Islands: Digicel
Somalia: Supersport
South Africa: Supersport
South Sudan: Supersport
Sri Lanka: Sony Six
Sudan: Supersport
Suriname: ESPN Latin America
Swaziland: Supersport
Syria: beIN sports
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA TV Taiwan
Tanzania: Supersport
Togo: New World TV, Supersport
Tonga: Digicel
Tortola: Verticast Media
Trinidad and Tobago: Verticast Media
Tunisia: beIN sports
Turks and Caicos Islands: Verticast Media
Uganda: Supersport
United Arab Emirates: beIN sports
United States: Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN
Uruguay: ESPN Latin America
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Vanuatu: Digicel
Venezuela: ESPN Latin America
Vietnam: Viettel
Virgin Islands (British): Verticast Media
Virgin Islands (US): Fox Sports, fubo TV, TUDN
Wallis and Futuna: Digicel, L'Équipe, TF1
Yemen: beIN sports
Zambia: Supersport
Zimbabwe: Supersport