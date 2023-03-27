UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: Matchday 2 preview

UEFA.com previews the second round of qualifying fixtures for the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany.

Matchday 2 fixtures

Sunday 26 March

Group C: England 2-0 Ukraine, Malta 0-2 Italy

Group H: Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark, Slovenia 2-0 San Marino, Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-7 Iceland, Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal, Slovakia 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina



Monday 27 March

Group B: Netherlands vs Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland vs France

Group E: Moldova vs Czechia, Poland vs Albania

Group F: Austria vs Estonia, Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Group G: Hungary vs Bulgaria, Montenegro vs Serbia



Tuesday 28 March 2023

Group A: Georgia vs Norway (18:00), Scotland vs Spain

Group D: Türkiye vs Croatia, Wales vs Latvia

Group I: Kosovo vs Andorra, Romania vs Belarus, Switzerland vs Israel

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

What are the big games?

Can Ireland turn back time against France?

The Republic of Ireland make their bow in this qualifying campaign on Matchday 2, starting with a home game against a France side that made light work of the Netherlands in their opener, Kylian Mbappé scoring twice. You have to go back to 1981 for the last time the hosts beat Les Bleus, who have won 1-0 on their last two visits to Dublin, but there has rarely been much to separate the sides.

The EURO 2016 match-up was a case in point, Martin O'Neill's charges taking a very early lead only to be undone by a stunning display from Antoine Griezmann, who struck both goals after the interval to send the hosts into the quarter-finals. Ireland have not appeared at the finals since and Stephen Kenny will want them to get on the front foot as they try to banish memories of play-off heartbreak against Slovakia in the last edition.

Did you know? Robbie Brady's second-minute opener in that 2016 contest was the earliest penalty scored in EURO history.

EURO 2016 highlights: France 2-1 Republic of Ireland

The highs and lows of Modrić

Türkiye versus Croatia is another traditionally close-run fixture and one with plenty of EURO-related drama attached to it down the years – Goran Vlaović's late goal at EURO '96 setting the tone in their first ever meeting. No one knows more about the peaks and troughs than the evergreen Luka Modrić, who has been a pivotal figure in their last two encounters at major finals.

Modrić was only 22 and had just signed for Tottenham when he was one of three to miss in the shoot-out as Türkiye, who had levelled in the 120th minute, came out on top in their EURO 2008 spectacle in Vienna. The tables would be turned by Croatia eight years later, though, Modrić's brilliant volley separating the nations in the group stage in Paris. Will the now 37-year-old have the final say this time?

Did you know? Six of the ten meetings between these sides have ended in draws.

See Modrić's wonderful winner at EURO 2016

What else to look out for

Serbia and Montenegro competed as a single country in the qualification campaign for 2004 but will be hoping for better fortunes as separate nations here. They have met before in the 2018 UEFA Nations League with Serbia winning both times, Aleksandar Mitrović scoring three of their four goals across the two games. The Eagles' record goalscorer may well have a significant say this time as well.

A statistical quirk could be addressed when Switzerland take on Israel on Tuesday. The teams have played each other four times in competitive games and all four have ended in draws, with current Swiss coach Murat Yakin featuring in the first back in 2004. Will we have a winner in their first-ever EURO qualifier?

