European Qualifiers: England stay perfect with Ukraine win

England continued their perfect start to UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying with a 2-0 victory against Ukraine, while Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice in a six-goal win for Portugal and Italy got off the mark against Malta.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 2 qualifying fixtures as the road to the EURO 2024 finals in Germany continues.

Sunday's results

Group C: England 2-0 Ukraine, Malta 0-2 Italy

Group H: Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark, Slovenia 2-0 San Marino, Northern Ireland 0-1 Finland

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-7 Iceland, Luxembourg 0-6 Portugal, Slovakia 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina



England 2-0 Ukraine

Two goals in four minutes was enough for England at Wembley as they built on Thursday's victory in Italy with another win. Visitors Ukraine frustrated Gareth Southgate's team for over half an hour before Bukayo Saka's cross found Harry Kane for his 55th international goal, a close-range volley. The Arsenal winger then struck himself with a delicious curling effort from the edge of the penalty area to effectively end the match as a contest. James Maddison went close to a third on his first international start, but England were comfortable winners despite his miss.

Key stat: England have now won 19 of their last 20 EURO qualifying games as well as each of their last 11 at home. They have also scored in each of their last 25 EURO qualifiers.

Saka: 'One of my better goals'

Elsewhere

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his record tallies for international goals and caps as he struck twice for Portugal in a 6-0 victory in Luxembourg. The 38-year-old marked his 198th outing by scoring twice – taking his Portugal haul to 122 in a match that also featured strikes from João Félix, Bernardo Silva, Otávio and Rafael Leão.

Italy bounced back from their loss to England with a 2-0 success in Malta, Mateo Retegui notching his second goal for the Azzurri in his second appearance before Matteo Pessina doubled the advantage.

Iceland enjoyed a landmark result as they prevailed 7-0 in Liechtenstein, the team's biggest winning margin in an official match. Aron Gunnarsson contributed a second-half hat-trick, scoring more goals for his country in 16 minutes than in his previous 100 outings.

Rasmus Højlund followed up his hat-trick against Finland with the opening two goals for Denmark in Kazakhstan, but the 20-year-old forward finished on the losing side as the hosts scored three goals in the last 17 minutes to complete a remarkable comeback win.

Monday's fixtures

Group B: Netherlands vs Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland vs France

Group E: Moldova vs Czechia, Poland vs Albania

Group F: Austria vs Estonia, Sweden vs Azerbaijan

Group G: Hungary vs Bulgaria, Montenegro vs Serbia﻿



Tuesday's fixtures

Group A: Georgia vs Norway (18:00), Scotland vs Spain

Group D: Türkiye vs Croatia, Wales vs Latvia

Group I: Kosovo vs Andorra, Romania vs Belarus, Switzerland vs Israel



All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

