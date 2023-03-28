EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers: Denmark forward Rasmus Højlund leads the way

Denmark forward Rasmus Højlund is the early top scorer in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying after racking up five goals in the opening two matchdays.

EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers 5: Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

4: Scott McTominay (Scotland)

4: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3: Aron Gunnarsson (Iceland)

3: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

3: Renato Steffen (Switzerland)

3: Dušan Vlahović (Serbia)

Højlund hit the ground running with a hat-trick against Finland on the opening night of qualifying and then added two more to his tally in the 3-2 defeat by Kazakhstan. Just one goal behind his tally is the familiar name of Cristiano Ronaldo, who struck twice in each of Portugal's convincing victories over Liechtenstein and Luxembourg and now has 122 international goals to his name. Perhaps more unexpectedly, Scott McTominay is also on four goals having found the net twice as Scotland saw off Cyprus 3-0 and Spain with a famous 2-0 triumph.

Rasmus Højlund's Denmark hat-trick

﻿Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson and Andy Robertson lead the way in terms of assists so far, all three of the Iceland man's coming in the second half of their 7-0 victory in Liechtenstein on Matchday 2 while Robertson set up McTominay's opener against Spain after laying on two goals against Cyprus.

Most assists in EURO 2024 qualifying

3: Andy Robertson (Scotland)

3: Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland)

2: Christoph Baumgartner (Austria)

2: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

2: Remo Freuler (Switzerland)

2: Dodi Lukebakio (Belgium)

2: Răzvan Marin (Romania)

2: Mario Pašalić (Croatia)

2: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

2: Milot Rashica (Kosovo)

2: Sandro Tonali (Italy)

2: Yan Vorogovskiy (Kazakhstan)

European Qualifiers stats

Recent EURO qualifying top scorers

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11