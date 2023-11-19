UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers: Romelu Lukaku races clear of Cristiano Ronaldo

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Romelu Lukaku finished Belgium's campaign with four goals to surge past Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in the race to be top scorer in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying – and set a new record in the process.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku finished the qualifying campaign with 14 goals Getty Images

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored four goals on Sunday to finish UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying with an overall record 14 strikes, taking him beyond closest rival Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in the process.

Who is the top scorer in EURO qualifying?

EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers

14: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
10: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
9: Kylian Mbappé (France)
8: Harry Kane (England)
7: Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)
7: Scott McTominay (Scotland)
6: Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)
6: Erling Haaland (Norway)

Lukaku fired in a remarkable four goals in the space of 21 first-half-minutes in Belgium's final qualifier, helping the Red Devils dispatch Azerbaijan 5-0. That took the Roma ace onto 14 strikes overall – surpassing the previous record of Northern Ireland's David Healy and Poland's Robert Lewandowski for a single European Qualifiers campaign.

Lukaku's four-goal haul also lifted him past Ronaldo, who reached ten goals by finding the net in Portugal's 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein on Matchday 9. The striker has won almost everything there is to be won in football, but is yet to finish as top scorer in a EURO qualifying tournament.

Watch all the top scorers' goals

Who has the most assists in EURO qualifying?

Bruno Fernandes has surged clear having laid on six in Portugal's last four games, moving the Manchester United playmaker onto eight. Netherlands wide player Denzel Dumfries has five, a figure matched by Finland's Teemu Pukki, Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and France striker Kylian Mbappé, who created a trio of goals to move joint-second in the standings – in addition to hitting three himself – in the EURO qualifying-record 14-0 win versus Gibraltar on 18 November.

8: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)
5: Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)
5: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)
5: Kylian Mbappé (France)
5: Teemu Pukki (Finland)
4: Nicolò Barella (Italy)
4: Milot Rashica (Kosovo)
4: Dušan Tadić (Serbia)
4: Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland)
4: Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

EURO 2024 qualifying hat-tricks

Rasmus Højlund (Denmark 3-1 Finland, 23/03/2023)
Romelu Lukaku (Sweden 0-3 Belgium, 24/03/2023)
Renato Steffen (Belarus 0-5 Switzerland, 25/03/2023)
Daniel Håkans (Finland 6-0 San Marino, 19/06/2023)
Bukayo Saka (England 7-0 North Macedonia, 19/06/2023)
Álvaro Morata (Georgia 1-7 Spain, 08/09/2023)
Aleksandar Mitrović (Lithuania 1-3 Serbia, 10/09/23)
Kylian Mbappé (France 14-0 Gibraltar, 18/11/23)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium 5-0 Azerbaijan, 19/11/2023)

European Qualifiers stats

Recent EURO qualifying top scorers

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12
EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13
EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12
EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13
EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9
EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11

