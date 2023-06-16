European Qualifiers round-up: Wins for France, England and Denmark, Switzerland still perfect

England, France and Switzerland have all won three from three in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying, while Denmark also picked up another victory despite a late scare.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 3 qualifying action on the road to the finals in Germany.

Friday's results

Group B: Gibraltar 0-3 France, Greece 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Group C: Malta 0-4 England, North Macedonia 2-3 Ukraine

Group D: Latvia 2-3 Türkiye, Wales 2-4 Armenia

Group H: Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland, Finland 2-0 Slovenia, San Marino 0-3 Kazakhstan

Group I: Andorra 1-2 Switzerland, Belarus 1-2 Israel, Kosovo 0-0 Romania

Harry Kane was among the scorers as the Three Lions consolidated first place in Group C with a comfortable win.

Ferdinando Apap inadvertently steered the ball into his own net to open the scoring, before Trent Alexander-Arnold – starting in midfield – doubled England's advantage with a magnificent curling drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Kane converted from the spot after going to ground under Matthew Guillaumier's challenge, and substitute Callum Wilson made it 4-0 with another penalty after Steve Borg was adjudged to have handled.

Key stat: Kane's first-half penalty was his 50th competitive goal for England.

Highlights: Malta 0-4 England

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappé both scored as France maintained their unblemished record in Group B with victory over Gibraltar.

Giroud headed Kingsley Coman's delivery past goalkeeper Dayle Coleing to give Les Bleus an early lead, but Gibraltar recovered well from that early setback and managed to keep France at bay until first-half added time. Roy Chipolina was penalised for handball inside the area, allowing Mbappé to fire in the resulting spot kick on the stroke of half-time.

Antoine Griezmann was denied by a post early in the second half, but Didier Deschamps' side eventually got their third of the night when Aymen Mouelhi steered Mbappé's low delivery into his own net.

Key stat: Olivier Giroud has scored 16 headed goals for France, at least ten more than any other player in the 21st century.

Highlights: Gibraltar 0-3 France

Denmark are one of four teams on six points in Group H as Jonas Wind's close-range finish gave them victory over a stubborn Northern Ireland side.

Wind capitalised in the 47th minute after successive crosses caused confusion in the visiting defence, and his side almost scored again when Pierre-Emile Højbjerg shot wide and Rasmus Højlund was denied by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The Burnley goalkeeper nearly provided an assist when Isaac Price collected his long pass and tested Kasper Schmeichel. Northern Ireland looked to have levelled deep into added time, but Jonny Evans was subsequently adjudged to be offside.

Key stat: Denmark have lost only one of their last 16 home EURO qualifying matches, winning each of their last five among 13 victories on that run.

Highlights: Denmark 1-0 Northern Ireland

Elsewhere

Group I pacesetters Switzerland are one of only three teams – along with England and France – to have racked up nine points following their 2-1 win in Andorra, Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni the scorers.

Ukraine came from 2-0 down to defeat ten-man North Macedonia and move level with their opponents on three points in Group C.

Grant-Leon Ranos and Lucas Zelarayán both scored twice as Armenia won 4-2 in Wales to get off the mark in Group D. Türkiye lead the way, however, following a 3-2 away win against Latvia which came courtesy of İrfan Can Kahveci's effort deep into added time.

Saturday's fixtures

Group A: Norway vs Scotland (18:00), Cyprus vs Georgia

Group E: Albania vs Moldova, Faroe Islands vs Czechia

Group F: Azerbaijan vs Estonia (18:00), Belgium vs Austria

Group G: Lithuania vs Bulgaria (15:00), Montenegro vs Hungary (18:00)

Group J: Luxembourg vs Liechtenstein (15:00), Iceland vs Slovakia, Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

