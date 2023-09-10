UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: Matchday 6 preview

Erling Haaland will be hungry to add to his Norway goals tally in the European Qualifiers on Tuesday, after surprise package Armenia look to bolster their bid to reach UEFA EURO 2024.

All the qualifying fixtures

Matchday 6 fixtures and results

Sunday 10 September 2023

Group B: Greece vs Gibraltar, Republic of Ireland vs Netherlands

Group E: Faroe Islands 0-1 Moldova, Albania vs Poland

Group G: Montenegro 2-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania vs Serbia

Group H: Kazakhstan 1-0 Northern Ireland, Finland 0-1 Denmark, San Marino vs Slovenia



Monday 11 September 2023

Group D: Armenia vs Croatia (18:00), Latvia vs Wales

Group J: Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal vs Luxembourg, Slovakia vs Liechtenstein

Tuesday 12 September 2023

Group A: Norway vs Georgia, Spain vs Cyprus

Group C: Italy vs Ukraine, Malta vs North Macedonia

Group F: Belgium vs Estonia, Sweden vs Austria

Group I: Israel vs Belarus, Romania vs Kosovo, Switzerland vs Andorra

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Armenia eyeing place in history

Highlights: Türkiye 1-1 Armenia

Not too many would have been tipping Armenia to be in the qualification hunt when they were pitched into Group D alongside Croatia, Wales and Türkiye, even less after a home defeat to the latter in their opening game. But Oleksandr Petrakov's men have looked a different proposition since and are level on points with Matchday 6 opponents Croatia, thanks to a fine victory in Wales and draw in Türkiye on Friday.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić is well aware of the threat the home side will present in Yerevan. "They are a very serious and responsible team – they beat Wales 4-2 and led Türkiye 1-0," he said. "They are an opponent who expect to be respected. We didn't expect them to be the third team fighting for qualification but they got the better of Wales."

Did you know? Armenia have never qualified for a EURO or World Cup finals – their highest finish was third in UEFA EURO 2012 qualifying.

Haaland-powered Norway still hoping

Highlights: Norway 3-1 Cyprus

Star striker Erling Haaland stayed on the bench for Norway's 6-0 friendly win against Jordan on Thursday, but he and fellow Premier League star Martin Ødegaard will be crucial to coach Ståle Solbakken's plans as they welcome Georgia, hoping to boost their chances of making it to their first major finals tournament since UEFA EURO 2000.

Scotland's flying start in Group A has shaken things up considerably – Steve Clarke's men will qualify if this game ends in a draw – but Norway still have a chance of finishing in the top two after securing a first victory, against Cyprus, in June. Haaland scored twice in that one, and has four goals in his last two games for Manchester City.

Did you know? With 24 goals in 25 games, Haaland is fourth in Norway's all-time top scorers list. Two more will take him joint-second in the rankings; all-time top scorer Jørgen Juve hit 33.

What else to look out for

Runaway Group B leaders France have no game, leaving the Netherlands with a chance to reduce the nine-point gap at the top of the section. The Oranje beat Greece 3-0 on Thursday but may find the going tougher in the Republic of Ireland.

Busy at the Nations League finals in June, Croatia will play another of their games in hand when they make their first ever trip to Armenia. Win this one and they will be in a good position to host Group D leaders Türkiye on Matchday 7.

Luciano Spalletti's first home game as Italy coach is an encounter with Ukraine in Milan on Tuesday. On the same night, Spain will look to maintain the pressure on Group A leaders Scotland as they welcome Cyprus in Granada.

Get the EURO 2024 app