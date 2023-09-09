EURO 2024 qualifying permutations: What's the state of play? Who needs what to reach the finals?

Scotland could be the first team to book their place at UEFA EURO 2024 during the next batch of European Qualifiers – UEFA.com looks at the state of play across all the groups.

Qualifying at a glance Qualified: Germany (hosts)

Can qualify on Matchday 6: Scotland

Assured of at least a play-off spot*: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Georgia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Scotland, Serbia, Spain, Türkiye *Due to UEFA Nations League ranking

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.

EURO qualifying standings

Group A

Matchday 6 fixtures (Tuesday 12 September)

Spain (Played: 3, Points: 6) vs Cyprus (4, 0), Norway (4, 4) vs Georgia (4, 4)

• Scotland will qualify if Norway and Georgia draw.

• Nothing else can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group B

Matchday 6 fixtures (Sunday 10 September)

Republic of Ireland (4, 3) vs Netherlands (3, 6), Greece (4, 6) vs Gibraltar (4, 0)

• Nothing can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group C﻿

Matchday 6 fixtures (Tuesday 12 September)

Italy (3, 4) vs Ukraine (4, 7), Malta (4, 0) vs North Macedonia (4, 4)

• Malta will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Ukraine win.

• Nothing else can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group D

Matchday 6 fixtures (Monday 11 September)

Armenia (4, 7) vs Croatia (3, 7), Latvia (4, 0) vs Wales (4, 4)

• Latvia will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Armenia or Croatia win.

• Nothing else can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group E

Matchday 6 fixtures (Sunday 10 September)

Albania (4, 7) vs Poland (4, 6), Faroe Islands (4, 1) vs Moldova (4, 5)

• Nothing can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group F

Matchday 6 fixtures (Tuesday 12 September)

Belgium (4, 10) vs Estonia (4, 1), Sweden (4, 6) vs Austria (4, 10)

• Estonia will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Austria avoid defeat, or if Estonia draw and Austria win.

• Nothing can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group G

Matchday 6 fixtures (Sunday 10 September)

Montenegro (4, 5) vs Bulgaria (4, 2), Lithuania (4, 2) vs Serbia (4, 7)

• Nothing can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group H

Matchday 6 fixtures (Sunday 10 September)

Finland (5, 12) vs Denmark (5, 10), Kazakhstan (5, 9) vs Northern Ireland (5, 3), San Marino (5, 0) vs Slovenia (5, 10)

• San Marino will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose.

• Nothing else can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group I

Matchday 6 fixtures (Tuesday 12 September)

Switzerland (5, 11) vs Andorra (5, 2), Romania (5, 9) vs Kosovo (5, 4), Israel (5, 8) vs Belarus (5, 4)

• Nothing can be settled on Matchday 6.

Group J

Matchday 6 fixtures (Monday 11 September)

Portugal (5, 15) vs Luxembourg (5, 10), Slovakia (5, 10) vs Liechtenstein (5, 0), Iceland (5, 3) vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (5, 6)

• Liechtenstein will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Luxembourg win.

• Nothing else can be settled on Matchday 6.