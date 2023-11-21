EURO 2024 qualifying: Who finished in the top two, who booked a play-off spot?

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Türkiye have all booked their places at UEFA EURO 2024 – UEFA.com looks at how the qualifying groups ended, with the top two from each section qualifying automatically for Germany in summer 2024.

Qualifying at a glance Qualified: ﻿Albania, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, England, France, ﻿Germany (hosts), Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Türkiye Confirmed in play-offs: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Poland﻿, Ukraine, Wales

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

Last updated 21 November 2023, 23:00 CET

EURO qualifying standings

Group A

• Spain and Scotland have qualified for the finals.

• Georgia are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group B

• France and Netherlands have qualified for the finals.

• Greece are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group C﻿

• England and Italy have qualified for the finals.

• Ukraine are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group D

• Türkiye and Croatia have qualified for the finals.

• Wales are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group E

• Albania and Czechia have qualified for the finals.

• Poland are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group F

• Belgium and Austria have qualified for the finals.

• Estonia are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group G

• Hungary and Serbia have qualified for the finals.

Group H

• Denmark and Slovenia have qualified for the finals.

• Finland and Kazakhstan are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group I

• Romania and Switzerland have qualified for the finals.

• Israel are confirmed in the play-offs.

Group J

• Portugal and Slovakia have qualified for the finals.

• Luxembourg, Iceland and Bosnia and Herzegovina are confirmed in the play-offs.