European Qualifiers: Portugal hit nine while Croatia and Wales record wins

Portugal scored nine goals against Luxembourg in Group J in European Qualifying on Monday, while Croatia narrowly beat Armenia and Wales reignited their qualification dreams with a win against Latvia.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 6 action on the road to the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany.

Monday's results

Group D: Armenia 0-1 Croatia, Latvia 0-2 Wales

Group J: Iceland 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal 9-0 Luxembourg, Slovakia 3-0 Liechtenstein

Latest standings

Portugal 9-0 Luxembourg

Portugal kept up their flawless Group J campaign by recording their biggest-ever victory.

Gonçalo Inácio, Gonçalo Ramos and Diogo Jota all struck twice as they overpowered Luxembourg in Faro-Loulé.

Sporting CP defender Inácio netted with two powerful headers while Ramos produced a pair of neat finishes as the Seleção went in at the break with a four-goal advantage.

The hosts kept up the pressure after the break with Diogo Jota adding his double either side of substitute Ricardo Horta's strike.

Bruno Fernandes and João Félix both struck late on as Roberto Martínez's men made history with an impressive showing..

Key stat: Portugal's victory ensured they have won their last eight EURO qualifiers – a new national record.

Elsewhere

Croatia went top as they maintained their unbeaten run in Group D with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Armenia. Andrej Kramarić scored his third goal of the qualification campaign in the 13th minute as he converted from close range following a scramble from a corner to seal the three points.

Slovakia made a lightning-fast start to their game against Liechtenstein, scoring three goals inside the opening six minutes to effectively end the game as a contest. The result sees them remain second in Group D, three points ahead of Luxembourg and five behind leaders Portugal.

Wales' hopes of qualifying for the finals are still alive after they beat Latvia in Group D. A first-half penalty from captain Aaron Ramsey and a stoppage-time David Brooks strike was enough to get the job done and move Rob Page's side level on points with third-placed Armenia but with an inferior goal difference. Latvia now cannot mathematically finish in the top two.

Iceland grabbed a late winner to dent Bosnia and Herzegovina's hopes of qualification in Group J. Alfred Finnbogason got the all-important goal in stoppage time to move Iceland level with their opponents on six points.

Wednesday's fixtures

Group A: Norway vs Georgia, Spain vs Cyprus

Group C: Italy vs Ukraine, Malta vs North Macedonia

Group F: Belgium vs Estonia, Sweden vs Austria

Group I: Israel vs Belarus, Romania vs Kosovo, Switzerland vs Andorra

Kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated otherwise

