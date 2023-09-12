UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

European Qualifiers: Spain hit six, Belgium win and Italy see off Ukraine

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Spain defeated Cyprus, Belgium continued their unbeaten run and Italy won their first home game under Luciano Spalletti.

Mikel Merino celebrates scoring for Spain against Cyprus
Mikel Merino celebrates scoring for Spain against Cyprus Getty Images

Spain comfortably beat Cyprus in Group A of European Qualifying on Tuesday, while Belgium kept their unbeaten run going against Estonia and Italy saw off Ukraine.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 6 action on the road to the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany.

All the qualifying fixtures

Tuesday's results

Group A: Norway 2-1 Georgia, Spain 6-0 Cyprus
Group C: Italy 2-1 Ukraine, Malta 0-2 North Macedonia
Group F: Belgium 5-0 Estonia, Sweden 1-3 Austria
Group I: Israel 1-0 Belarus, Romania 2-0 Kosovo, Switzerland 3-0 Andorra

Latest standings

Spain 6-0 Cyprus

Highlights: Spain 6-0 Cyprus

Spain's substitutes ran riot in the second half, with Ferran Torres netting twice and Álex Baena scoring on his debut in the victory over Cyprus.

Prior to the interval, Nico Williams had created the hosts' opening goals, cutting back for Gavi to volley in, then clipping a cross for Mikel Merino to head home, before the forward limped off. Lamine Yamal also starred on his full debut, going close to scoring when his shot came back off the bar.

After the break, Joselu converted a header from Dani Carvajal's centre before Torres's quickfire double. Debutant Baena struck from close range in between to seal a satisfactory night's work.

Key stat: Spain have now won their last 24 EURO qualifying matches at home and lost only two of their last 41 overall.

Belgium 5-0 Estonia

Highlights: Belgium 5-0 Estonia

Jan Vertonghen scored on his 150th international appearance and captain Romelu Lukaku struck twice inside three second-half minutes as Belgium stayed top of their section by beating Estonia.

Centre-back Vertonghen nodded in after four minutes, and the hosts had further cause for celebration when Leandro Trossard beat three defenders to score his side's second.

The visitors' Henri Anier was denied by the woodwork before half-time, but Lukaku's clinical finishes in the 56th and 58th minutes and Charles De Ketelaere's effort two minutes from time ensured a comfortable Red Devils win.

Key stat: Belgium last lost a home EURO Qualifier in September 2010 against Germany, winning 12 times and drawing on four occasions since then.

Italy 2-1 Ukraine

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Ukraine

Davide Frattesi struck twice as Italy won in coach Luciano Spalletti's first home match in charge to leapfrog Ukraine into second place in their pool.

Inter midfielder Frattesi made the most of the hosts' bright start by firing in the 12th-minute opener, then steered the ball past goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan following a ricochet 17 minutes later.

Ukraine replied four minutes before the interval when Andriy Yarmolenko stroked in following Gianluigi Donnarumma's save to deny Artem Dovbyk.

The Azzurri might have scored more in the second half, Bushchan keeping out Giacomo Raspadori's drive with his fingertips and seeing Manuel Locatelli's effort hit the crossbar.

Key stat: Frattesi is the first Inter player to score twice in a game for Italy since Christian Vieri in March 2003.

Sweden 1-3 Austria

Highlights: Sweden 1-3 Austria

Austria took a big step towards EURO 2024 qualification after a second-half burst of three goals in 16 minutes left Sweden reeling.

Michael Gregoritsch's thumping header from a pinpoint Stefan Posch cross opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Marko Arnautović then drilled in after Sweden failed to clear another cross three minutes later.

The Inter forward went on to convert a penalty with 21 minutes left, after Phillipp Mwene's surge into the box was stopped by Isak Hien's trailing leg.

Defender Emil Holm pulled one back in the 90th minute for his first-ever goal for Sweden.

Key stat: This was Austria's eighth consecutive match undefeated in all competitions (including friendlies), and they still haven't lost during these European Qualifiers.

Elsewhere

  • In Group A's other match, Norway comfortably beat Georgia courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. A draw would have confirmed Scotland's qualification for the finals, but they will now have to wait until Matchday 7 to try to clinch their place in the top two.
  • North Macedonia saw off Malta in Group C's other game, with first-half Eljif Elmas and Jovan Manev goals sealing victory. North Macedonia are now level with Italy and Ukraine on seven points, while Malta stay bottom after five straight losses.
  • Goals from Cedric Itten, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri helped Switzerland beat Andorra in Group I, where Israel and Romania both struck late to overcome Belarus and Kosovo respectively. Switzerland lead on 14 points but Romania are right behind them on 12 with Israel on 11, in what looks like being a race to the wire for qualification.
Get the EURO 2024 app
© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Selected for you

Your in-depth guide to EURO
Live 01/09/2023

Your in-depth guide to EURO

Three-time winners Germany will stage the UEFA European Championship in 2024.
How EURO qualifying works
Live 16/06/2023

How EURO qualifying works

The qualifying group stage will decide which 23 sides join hosts Germany at the EURO 2024 finals.
Qualifying fixtures and results
Live 10/09/2023

Qualifying fixtures and results

Check the fixtures and results for all the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024.
EURO 2024: Host cities
Live 01/09/2023

EURO 2024: Host cities

Get the lowdown on the EURO 2024 host cities and stadiums with our venue guides.