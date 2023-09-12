European Qualifiers: Spain hit six, Belgium win and Italy see off Ukraine

Spain comfortably beat Cyprus in Group A of European Qualifying on Tuesday, while Belgium kept their unbeaten run going against Estonia and Italy saw off Ukraine.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 6 action on the road to the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany.

Tuesday's results

Group A: Norway 2-1 Georgia, Spain 6-0 Cyprus

Group C: Italy 2-1 Ukraine, Malta 0-2 North Macedonia

Group F: Belgium 5-0 Estonia, Sweden 1-3 Austria

Group I: Israel 1-0 Belarus, Romania 2-0 Kosovo, Switzerland 3-0 Andorra

Spain 6-0 Cyprus

Spain's substitutes ran riot in the second half, with Ferran Torres netting twice and Álex Baena scoring on his debut in the victory over Cyprus.

Prior to the interval, Nico Williams had created the hosts' opening goals, cutting back for Gavi to volley in, then clipping a cross for Mikel Merino to head home, before the forward limped off. Lamine Yamal also starred on his full debut, going close to scoring when his shot came back off the bar.

After the break, Joselu converted a header from Dani Carvajal's centre before Torres's quickfire double. Debutant Baena struck from close range in between to seal a satisfactory night's work.

Key stat: Spain have now won their last 24 EURO qualifying matches at home and lost only two of their last 41 overall.

Belgium 5-0 Estonia

Jan Vertonghen scored on his 150th international appearance and captain Romelu Lukaku struck twice inside three second-half minutes as Belgium stayed top of their section by beating Estonia.

Centre-back Vertonghen nodded in after four minutes, and the hosts had further cause for celebration when Leandro Trossard beat three defenders to score his side's second.

The visitors' Henri Anier was denied by the woodwork before half-time, but Lukaku's clinical finishes in the 56th and 58th minutes and Charles De Ketelaere's effort two minutes from time ensured a comfortable Red Devils win.

Key stat: Belgium last lost a home EURO Qualifier in September 2010 against Germany, winning 12 times and drawing on four occasions since then.

Italy 2-1 Ukraine

Davide Frattesi struck twice as Italy won in coach Luciano Spalletti's first home match in charge to leapfrog Ukraine into second place in their pool.

Inter midfielder Frattesi made the most of the hosts' bright start by firing in the 12th-minute opener, then steered the ball past goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan following a ricochet 17 minutes later.

Ukraine replied four minutes before the interval when Andriy Yarmolenko stroked in following Gianluigi Donnarumma's save to deny Artem Dovbyk.

The Azzurri might have scored more in the second half, Bushchan keeping out Giacomo Raspadori's drive with his fingertips and seeing Manuel Locatelli's effort hit the crossbar.

Key stat: Frattesi is the first Inter player to score twice in a game for Italy since Christian Vieri in March 2003.

Sweden 1-3 Austria

Austria took a big step towards EURO 2024 qualification after a second-half burst of three goals in 16 minutes left Sweden reeling.

Michael Gregoritsch's thumping header from a pinpoint Stefan Posch cross opened the scoring in the 53rd minute. Marko Arnautović then drilled in after Sweden failed to clear another cross three minutes later.

The Inter forward went on to convert a penalty with 21 minutes left, after Phillipp Mwene's surge into the box was stopped by Isak Hien's trailing leg.

Defender Emil Holm pulled one back in the 90th minute for his first-ever goal for Sweden.

Key stat: This was Austria's eighth consecutive match undefeated in all competitions (including friendlies), and they still haven't lost during these European Qualifiers.

Elsewhere

In Group A's other match, Norway comfortably beat Georgia courtesy of goals from Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard. A draw would have confirmed Scotland's qualification for the finals, but they will now have to wait until Matchday 7 to try to clinch their place in the top two.

North Macedonia saw off Malta in Group C's other game, with first-half Eljif Elmas and Jovan Manev goals sealing victory. North Macedonia are now level with Italy and Ukraine on seven points, while Malta stay bottom after five straight losses.

Goals from Cedric Itten, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri helped Switzerland beat Andorra in Group I, where Israel and Romania both struck late to overcome Belarus and Kosovo respectively. Switzerland lead on 14 points but Romania are right behind them on 12 with Israel on 11, in what looks like being a race to the wire for qualification.

