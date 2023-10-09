UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Matchday 7

The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024 continue on Thursday with Scotland dreaming an improbable dream and France also in sight of the finals.

Permutations: Who needs what to qualify

Matchday 7 fixtures

Thursday 12 October 2023

Group A: Cyprus vs Norway, Spain vs Scotland

Group D: Croatia vs Türkiye, Latvia vs Armenia (18:00)

Group E: Albania vs Czechia, Faroe Islands vs Poland

Group I*: Andorra vs Kosovo, Belarus vs Romania

*Israel's home meeting with Switzerland has been postponed

Friday 13 October 2023

Group B: Netherlands vs France, Republic of Ireland vs Greece

Group F: Austria vs Belgium, Estonia vs Azerbaijan (18:00)

Group J: Iceland vs Luxembourg, Liechtenstein vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal vs Slovakia

Saturday 14 October 2023

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (15:00), Italy vs Malta

Group G: Bulgaria vs Lithuania (18:00), Hungary vs Serbia

Group H: Northern Ireland vs San Marino (15:00), Slovenia vs Finland (18:00), Denmark vs Kazakhstan

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Scots out to complete improbable Spain double

Highlights: Scotland 2-0 Spain

"To beat a country of this magnitude, you all need to be on it," Scotland defender Ryan Porteous told UEFA.com after a famous 2-0 win against Spain on Matchday 2. Steve Clarke's side had 32% possession on that night and can possibly expect even less as they go in search of the win in Seville that would guarantee them a EURO place. "We didn't have an awful lot of possession," the manager said after the victory in March. "What we did have, we used very, very well."

The loss in Scotland came in what was Luis de la Fuente's second game in charge of Spain. Since then his side have won the UEFA Nations League and, with a youthful verve, perhaps discovered some of the ruthless streak that deserted them at Hampden: in September, they won 7-1 in Georgia then beat Cyprus 6-0 at home. "The Scotland match is important to us," said super sub Joselu. "We want to top this group and to do that we need to keep winning."

Did you know? Scotland lost both their previous games in Seville; a 4-1 defeat by Brazil at the 1982 World Cup finals and a 1-0 reverse against Spain in a 1985 qualifier.

France set for Dutch date with destiny

Highlights: France 4-0 Netherlands

Didier Deschamps put his faith in striker Kylian Mbappé as he named his squad for France's qualifier in the Netherlands, where a sixth consecutive Group B win would take his side to the finals. The 24-year-old has not been at his most sparkling in front of goal of late (most of his goals have come from the penalty spot), but Les Bleus coach said: "I'm not worried about him and his competitive spirit. I know him well. He must not be satisfied at the moment. Even when he does well, he wants to do better."

Mbappé may have picked a good time to come up against the Netherlands, who ﻿are without Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay through injury. For coach Ronald Koeman, there may be a lingering sense of deja vu; his side were depleted by an outbreak of illness in the camp ahead of the sides' first Group B meeting, France running out 4-0 winners.

Did you know? France lost 2-0 in Rotterdam when the sides last met in the Netherlands in a 2019 Nations League encounter; it was Les Bleus' first defeat since winning the World Cup in 2018.

Ukraine and North Macedonia ready to pounce

Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 England

On paper, UEFA EURO 2020 finalists England and Italy looked like strong contenders to qualify together from Group C when the European Qualifiers commenced, but the Azzurri have had a complicated campaign. A 2-1 home loss to England on Matchday 1 put them slightly off balance, and things got more tricky when they drew 1-1 against old foes North Macedonia, who had denied them a 2022 World Cup place with a shock play-off win.

While Italy will be hoping for three points at home against Malta, Ukraine and North Macedonia meet in Prague level with Italy on seven points and hoping to steal second place in the section. Serhiy Rebrov's side held England in their last home game, and have the wind in their sails. "The next couple of games could change everything," said North Macedonia's Elif Elmas after his side's drew with Italy.

Did you know? North Macedonia have lost all four of their competitive games against Ukraine; Ukraine lost 4-0 in their only previous game at Stadion Letná, against hosts Czechia in 2011.

What else to look out for

Highlights: Türkiye 0-2 Croatia

Vincenzo Montella has a massive task in his first game as Türkiye coach, his side taking on their main Group D rivals Croatia in Osijek. The teams are level on ten points, but Croatia have a game in hand. All three of the sides' previous meetings in Croatia ended in draws.

Austria welcome Belgium with the two sides level on 13 points and seven points clear at the top of Group F, with the winners on the night sure to make to to EURO 2024. Look out for Romelu Lukaku; the striker has scored eight goals in five European Qualifiers this time out.

Sunday features a table-topping encounter between neighbours Hungary and Serbia in Group G; the hosts have the advantage thanks to a 2-1 away win earlier in the campaign. Meanwhile, Group H remains too close to call: one point separates Slovenia, Denmark, Finland and Kazakhstan at the top.

Get the EURO 2024 app