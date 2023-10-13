UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Saturday
Friday, October 13, 2023
Italy are looking over their shoulders at Ukraine and North Macedonia as the European Qualifiers continue.
The European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024 continue on Saturday with two potentially pivotal fixtures in Group C among the highlights.
Matchday 7 fixtures/results
Thursday 12 October 2023
Group A: Cyprus 0-4 Norway, Spain 2-0 Scotland
Group D: Croatia 0-1 Türkiye, Latvia 2-0 Armenia
Group E: Albania 3-0 Czechia, Faroe Islands 0-2 Poland
Group I*: Andorra 0-3 Kosovo, Belarus 0-0 Romania
*Israel's home meeting with Switzerland has been postponed
Friday 13 October 2023
Group B: Netherlands 1-2 France, Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece
Group F: Austria 2-3 Belgium, Estonia 0-2 Azerbaijan
Group J: Iceland 1-1 Luxembourg, Liechtenstein 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Portugal 3-2 Slovakia
Saturday 14 October 2023
Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (15:00), Italy vs Malta
Group G: Bulgaria vs Lithuania (18:00), Hungary vs Serbia
Group H: Northern Ireland vs San Marino (15:00), Slovenia vs Finland (18:00), Denmark vs Kazakhstan
All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted
Ukraine and North Macedonia ready to pounce
On paper, UEFA EURO 2020 finalists England and Italy looked like strong contenders to qualify together from Group C when the European Qualifiers commenced, but the Azzurri have had a complicated campaign. A 2-1 home loss to England on Matchday 1 put them slightly off balance, and things got more tricky when they drew 1-1 against old foes North Macedonia, who had denied them a 2022 World Cup place with a shock play-off win.
While Italy will be hoping for three points at home against Malta, Ukraine and North Macedonia meet in Prague level with Italy on seven points and hoping to steal second place in the section. Serhiy Rebrov's side held England in their last home game, and have the wind in their sails. "The next couple of games could change everything," said North Macedonia's Eljif Elmas after his side's draw with Italy.
Did you know?
North Macedonia have lost all four of their competitive games against Ukraine; Ukraine lost 4-0 in their only previous game at Stadion Letná, against hosts Czechia in 2011.
What else to look out for
- Saturday features a table-topping encounter between neighbours Hungary and Serbia in Group G; the hosts have the advantage thanks to a 2-1 away win earlier in the campaign.
- Group H remains too close to call: one point separates Slovenia, Denmark, Finland and Kazakhstan at the top.