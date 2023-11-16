European Qualifiers: Hungary and Slovakia latest to book place at finals

Hungary and Slovakia are the latest two teams to secure qualification for the UEFA EURO 2024 finals after both nations got the results they needed on Thursday night.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 9 action on the road to the finals in Germany.

All the qualifying fixtures

Thursday's results

Group A: Georgia 2-2 Scotland, Cyprus 1-3 Spain

Group F: Azerbaijan 3-0 Sweden, Estonia 0-2 Austria

Group G: Bulgaria 2-2 Hungary, Montenegro 2-0 Lithuania

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-2 Portugal, Luxembourg 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia 4-2 Iceland

Latest standings

Highlights: Bulgaria 2-2 Hungary

Hungary secured qualification for their third consecutive EURO finals after a dramatic stoppage-time own goal helped them rescue a point against Bulgaria and guarantee a place in the top two of Group G. The visitors took an early lead through Martin Ádám, who scored a powerful header after meeting Dominik Szoboszlai's fizzing cross. But the hosts levelled 14 minutes later, Spas Delev turning sharply and finding the net from just inside the box. Both teams were reduced to ten men after Bulgaria's Valentin Antov and Hungary's Miloš Kerkez were shown second yellow cards, before Bulgaria went ahead on 79 minutes through a Kiril Despodov penalty. There was to be a late twist in the tale, however, as Alex Petkov headed into his own net with practically the last touch of the game to spark delirium among the Hungary players and staff.

Key stat: Hungary are unbeaten in their last 11 matches including friendlies [W6 D5]. Their last defeat was a 2-0 Nations League loss to Italy back in September 2022.

Highlights: Slovakia 4-2 Iceland

Slovakia clinched second spot in Group J and a place in Germany next summer with a convincing 4-2 win over Iceland. Orri Óskarsson headed the visitors ahead, but Juraj Kucka glanced in the leveller before Ondrej Duda's penalty turned the match on its head. Two similar finishes after the break from Lukáš Haraslín – each one bent in after he had cut in from the left – sealed victory, with Andri Guðjohnsen's late effort for Iceland counting for little.

Key stat: Slovakia have qualified for a third successive EURO. They reached the round of 16 at EURO 2016 but could not progress beyond the group stage at EURO 2020.

Elsewhere

Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 128th international goal of his career in Portugal's win over Liechtenstein in Group J. Ronaldo is now the joint-top scorer in qualifying with ten goals, level with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku.

Lamine Yamal scored again as Spain maintained their place at the top of Group A with victory over Cyprus. The 16-year-old has already become the youngest scorer in EURO qualifying history, and the Barcelona winger now has two goals in three appearances for his country.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted twice for Georgia in Group A's other match, but Scott McTominay scored his seventh goal of qualifying and Lawrence Shankland equalised late on to earn a draw for Steve Clarke's side.

Friday's fixtures

Group C: England vs Malta, Italy vs North Macedonia

Group E: Moldova vs Albania (18:00), Poland vs Czechia

Group H: Kazakhstan vs San Marino (16:00), Finland vs Northern Ireland (18:00), Denmark vs Slovenia

Saturday's fixtures

Group B: France vs Gibraltar, Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland

Group D: Armenia vs Wales (15:00), Latvia vs Croatia (18:00)

Group I: Belarus vs Andorra (18:00), Israel vs Romania, Switzerland vs Kosovo

Kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated otherwise

