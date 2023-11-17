European Qualifiers: Trio seal EURO 2024 spots

Sixteen of the 24 teams that will contest next summer's UEFA EURO 2024 finals are now known after the Netherlands, Romania and Switzerland secured their places with a game to spare on Saturday.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 9 action on the road to the finals in Germany.

All the qualifying fixtures

Saturday's results

Group B: France 14-0 Gibraltar, Netherlands 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Group D: Armenia 1-1 Wales, Latvia 0-1 Croatia

Group I: Belarus 1-0 Andorra, Israel 1-2 Romania, Switzerland 1-1 Kosovo

Wout Weghorst’s first-half drive secured the three points necessary for the Dutch to claim second place in Group B. Ronald Koeman’s side often had difficulty breaking down the visitors' solid back line, although they enjoyed territorial superiority and came closest to doubling their lead when goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, who made a string of saves, touched a stinging Tijjani Reijnders shot onto a post. Weghorst's strike proved sufficient, as the hosts celebrated booking their place with a lap of honour at a packed Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Key stat: Daley Blind's 104th Oranje appearance moved him level with Dirk Kuyt as the country's sixth-most-capped player.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland secured their spot at the finals despite being held in Basel. Kosovo substitute Muhamet Hyseni's late equaliser, a low effort in off the upright from a tight angle, cancelled out Ruben Vargas' close-range header shortly after the interval. Denied by visiting keeper Visar Bekaj in the first half, Vargas reacted quickest after Denis Zakaria's initial effort was blocked to score for a second qualifier running.

Key stat: The Nati drew for a fifth time in six EURO qualifiers.

Romania did enough to qualify for EURO 2024, edging out their opponents in a game played in Felcsut, Hungary. Eran Zahavi headed Israel in front inside two minutes, planting in a header at the far post when Miguel Vitór nodded a corner in his direction. However, Romania responded quickly, George Puşcaş tidying up after Denis Drăguş splendid strike from distance smacked into the crossbar. Răzvan Marin fired over early in the second half for Romania before Ianis Hagi got the winner, drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.

Key stat: The game took place 30 years to the day after Anghel Iordănescu – father of current Romania coach Eduard – secured the result that took Romania to the 1994 World Cup finals.

Elsewhere

Croatia leapfrogged Wales to take control of their qualification destiny with a 2-0 win in Latvia, Lovro Majer and Andrej Kramarić on target in the space of nine first-half minutes. Wales drew 1-1 in Armenia, an own goal cancelling out Lucas Zelarayán's opener.

Already-qualified France set a new EURO qualifying record win with a 14-0 victory against ten-man Gibraltar. Captain Kylian Mbappé struck a hat-trick, including an impressive long-distance effort for his third. Warren Zaïre-Emery became the side's second-youngest goalscorer on his Les Bleus' debut, with Kingsley Coman and sub Olivier Giroud both hitting two.

Belarus recorded just their second Group I victory, beating bottom side Andorra 1-0 in Budapest courtesy of substitute Denis Laptev's 83rd-minute winner, with the replacement scoring just under ten minutes after coming off the bench.

Friday's results

Group C: England 2-0 Malta, Italy 5-2 North Macedonia

Group E: Moldova 1-1 Albania, Poland 1-1 Czechia

Group H: Kazakhstan 3-1 San Marino, Finland 4-0 Northern Ireland, Denmark 2-1 Slovenia

Highlights: Denmark 2-1 Slovenia

Thomas Delaney marked his return to form with the second-half winner as Denmark sealed their finals spot with a dominant performance in Copenhagen. The home side ﻿were on top throughout against a Slovenia side they began the evening level on points with, and were good value for their lead courtesy of Joakim Mæhle's 26th-minute tap-in. Erik Janža soon replied with a free-kick which proved to be Slovenia's only shot on target, but the visitors had no answer to Delaney.



Key stat: Denmark's eighth successive EURO qualifying win at home sealed their tenth finals appearance.

Highlights: Moldova 1-1 Albania

Albania got the point they needed to be sure of reaching their second EURO, but their hosts kept them under sustained pressure in Chisinau. Sylvinho's side had been on the back foot from the off but profited from a foul on the edge of the box, Sokol Çikalleshi finishing calmly from the penalty spot on 25 minutes. However, Moldova never gave up and pushed Albania all the way to the final whistle after Vladislav Baboglo smashed in a loose ball to level on 87 minutes.



Key stat: Albania are on a six-match unbeaten run in Group E (W4 D2), equalling their longest sequence without defeat in EURO qualifying set between October 2011 and September 2015.

Highlights: Italy 5-2 North Macedonia

The Azzurri need a point against Ukraine on Monday after a free-flowing attacking display in Rome. Matteo Darmian nodded in the 17th-minute opener ﻿and while Stole Dimitrievski saved Jorginho's low penalty, the dangerous Federico Chiesa struck twice inside the final eight minutes of the first half. Substitute Jani Atanasov struck twice to set up a grandstand finale, but clinical efforts from Giacomo Raspadori with nine minutes remaining and Stephan El Shaarawy in added time gave the hosts a commanding win.



Key stat: Italy have scored in 34 successive EURO qualifying matches, since a 0-0 draw against Northern Ireland in 2010.

Elsewhere

Czechia will go head-to-head with Moldova for a finals spot on Monday after Tomáš Souček earned a 1-1 draw in Poland that ended their hosts own ambitions of automatic qualification.

Harry Kane struck his 25th goal of the season for club and country as England beat Malta 2-0 to secure a 14th successive home win in EURO qualifiers.

San Marino scored for the second EURO qualifier running for the first time in their history but Kazakhstan proved too strong in Astana, with Islam Chesnokov scoring twice in a 3-1 win.

Finland ended a three-match losing run in style, beating Northern Ireland 4-0 in Helsinki to keep alive hopes of finishing third in Group H.

Latest standings

Thursday's results

Group A: Georgia 2-2 Scotland, Cyprus 1-3 Spain

Group F: Azerbaijan 3-0 Sweden, Estonia 0-2 Austria

Group G: Bulgaria 2-2 Hungary, Montenegro 2-0 Lithuania

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-2 Portugal, Luxembourg 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia 4-2 Iceland

Highlights: Bulgaria 2-2 Hungary

Hungary secured qualification for their third consecutive EURO finals after a dramatic added-time own goal secured a place in the top two of Group G. The visitors took an early lead through Martin Ádám's powerful header but the hosts levelled 14 minutes later, Spas Delev turning sharply and finding the net. Both teams were reduced to ten men as Valentin Antov and Miloš Kerkez were shown second yellow cards, before Bulgaria went ahead on 79 minutes through a Kiril Despodov penalty. However, Alex Petkov headed Hungary's winner into his own net with practically the last touch of the game.

Key stat: Hungary are unbeaten in their last 11 matches including friendlies (W6 D5). Their last defeat was a 2-0 Nations League loss to Italy back in September 2022.

Highlights: Slovakia 4-2 Iceland

Slovakia clinched second spot in Group J and a place in Germany next summer with a convincing 4-2 win over Iceland. Orri Óskarsson headed the visitors ahead, but Juraj Kucka glanced in the leveller before Ondrej Duda's penalty turned the match on its head. Two similar finishes after the break from Lukáš Haraslín – each one bent in after he had cut in from the left – sealed victory, with Andri Guðjohnsen's late effort for Iceland counting for little.

Key stat: Slovakia have qualified for a third successive EURO. They reached the round of 16 at EURO 2016 but could not progress beyond the group stage at EURO 2020.

Elsewhere

Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 128th international goal of his career in Portugal's win against Liechtenstein in Group J. Ronaldo is now joint-top scorer in qualifying with ten goals, level with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku.

Lamine Yamal scored again as Spain maintained their place at the top of Group A with victory in Cyprus. The 16-year-old has already become the youngest scorer in EURO qualifying history, and the Barcelona winger now has two goals in three appearances for his country.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted twice for Georgia in Group A's other match, but Scott McTominay scored his seventh goal of qualifying and Lawrence Shankland equalised late on to earn a draw for Steve Clarke's side.

Get the EURO 2024 app