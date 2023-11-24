Goal of the European Qualifiers: Sandro Wolfinger tops Technical Observer selection

The top ten goals from UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Liechtenstein's Sandro Wolfinger finishing first for his incredible strike against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With the ball dropping high out of the air, Wolfinger connected with the sweetest of volleys from outside the box to leave Bosnian goalkeeper Ibrahim Šehić with no chance.

In second place is Azerbaijan's Emin Makhmudov, whose astonishing dipping effort from just inside the opponent's half helped his side beat Sweden 3-0. Making up the top three is Türkiye winger Yunus Akgün for his beautiful volley during his team's 4-0 victory over Latvia in October.

A number of other big names made the top ten in a high-quality list, including England's Bukayo Saka, France forward Kylian Mbappé and Leandro Trossard of Belgium.

Top ten goals from EURO 2024 qualifying

1 Sandro Wolfinger (Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 LIECHTENSTEIN) – Matchday 5, 8/11/23

2 Emin Makhmudov (2nd goal; AZERBAIJAN 3-0 Sweden) – Matchday 9, 16/11/23

3 Yunus Akgün﻿ (TÜRKIYE﻿ 4-0 Latvia) – Matchday 8, 15/10/23

4 Bukayo Saka (2nd goal; ENGLAND 7-0 North Macedonia) – Matchday 4, 19/06/23

5 Kristjan Asllani (Faroe Islands 1-3 ALBANIA) – Matchday 4, 20/06/23

6 Žan Vipotnik (Kazakhstan 1-2 SLOVENIA) – Matchday 1, 23/03/23

7 Jasir Asani (ALBANIA 2-0 Poland) – Matchday 6, 10/11/23

8 Askhat Tagybergen (KAZAKHSTAN 3-2 Denmark) – Matchday 2, 26/03/23

9 Kylian Mbappé (3rd goal; FRANCE 14-0 Gibraltar) – Matchday 9, 18/11/23

10 Leandro Trossard (BELGIUM 5-0 Estonia) – Matchday 6, 12/11/23