Friendly match Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Israel cancelled
Friday, March 22, 2024
The scheduled friendly match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel has been cancelled.
Following the elimination of their respective teams from UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying and in light of the current security situation, the national associations of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel have agreed to cancel the friendly match between the countries which had been scheduled to be played on 26 March 2024 in Sarajevo.