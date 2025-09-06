European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Matchday 6

Germany will attempt to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign up and running as they host Northern Ireland following a false start to the European Qualifiers on Thursday, will Spain face a tricky trip to Türkiye.

We pick out the key storylines and important subplots to look out for in the current set of fixtures.

European Qualifiers lowdown

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

Matchday 6 fixtures

Sunday 7 September 2025

E Georgia vs Bulgaria (15:00)

J North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

G Lithuania vs Netherlands (18:00)

A Luxembourg vs Slovakia

A Germany vs Northern Ireland

E Türkiye vs Spain

G Poland vs Finland

J Belgium vs Kazakhstan

Highlights: Slovakia 2-0 Germany

Group A : Coach Julian Nagelsmann shared the nation's disappointment as his Germany side lost 2-0 to Slovakia on Thursday in their opening game. "We have to bring the same passion on to the pitch as our opponents," he said. "Slovakia are lower-ranked than us, but they were miles ahead of us in every area." Germany will look to find more steel as they seek a tenth successive win against Northern Ireland, while Slovakia can take their tally to six points as they visit Luxembourg.

: Coach Julian Nagelsmann shared the nation's disappointment as his Germany side lost 2-0 to Slovakia on Thursday in their opening game. "We have to bring the same passion on to the pitch as our opponents," he said. "Slovakia are lower-ranked than us, but they were miles ahead of us in every area." Germany will look to find more steel as they seek a tenth successive win against Northern Ireland, while Slovakia can take their tally to six points as they visit Luxembourg. Group E : After winning their openers away from home, Türkiye and Spain have a top-of-the-table encounter. The hosts' only win in 11 meetings with La Roja came in a 1954 World Cup qualifier, but Luis de la Fuente's European champions expect a tougher test in Konya than they faced in Thursday's 3-0 win in Bulgaria. "[Türkiye] will be a higher-level game and more demanding," the coach said. "We have to look to be better every day."

: After winning their openers away from home, Türkiye and Spain have a top-of-the-table encounter. The hosts' only win in 11 meetings with La Roja came in a 1954 World Cup qualifier, but Luis de la Fuente's European champions expect a tougher test in Konya than they faced in Thursday's 3-0 win in Bulgaria. "[Türkiye] will be a higher-level game and more demanding," the coach said. "We have to look to be better every day." Group G : Poland, Finland and Netherlands all have seven points; Finland beat Poland 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Helsinki in June, and the pressure is on Jan Urban's side to respond. "We have to win," said Matty Cash, who scored Poland's excellent equaliser against the Oranje on Thursday. "It's a really important game for us."

: Poland, Finland and Netherlands all have seven points; Finland beat Poland 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Helsinki in June, and the pressure is on Jan Urban's side to respond. "We have to win," said Matty Cash, who scored Poland's excellent equaliser against the Oranje on Thursday. "It's a really important game for us." Group J: Group leaders Wales are not in action, so unbeaten North Macedonia can go top with a win against Liechtenstein while Belgium can keep up the pressure on the top two as they welcome Kazakhstan.

Monday 8 September 2025

B Kosovo vs Sweden

B Switzerland vs Slovenia

C Belarus vs Scotland

C Greece vs Denmark

I Israel vs Italy

L Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands

L Croatia vs Montenegro

Highlights: Greece 5-1 Belarus

Group B : Switzerland made the early running when this group kicked off on Friday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Kosovo and they have the chance to maintain their perfect record when they face Slovenia, who salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sweden first time out.

: Switzerland made the early running when this group kicked off on Friday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Kosovo and they have the chance to maintain their perfect record when they face Slovenia, who salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sweden first time out. Group C : Greece also had a handsome success, 5-1 against Belarus, to start their section in style and they take on a Denmark side eager to go through the gears after opening with a goalless draw at home to Scotland.

: Greece also had a handsome success, 5-1 against Belarus, to start their section in style and they take on a Denmark side eager to go through the gears after opening with a goalless draw at home to Scotland. Group I : Israel versus Italy could be a pivotal game in the group with both trailing Norway, who have a maximum 12 points. The hosts have nine points from four games after a fine 4-0 triumph in Moldova while Italy are on six points from three matches as Gennaro Gattuso's reign started with a 5-0 quelling of Estonia.

: Israel versus Italy could be a pivotal game in the group with both trailing Norway, who have a maximum 12 points. The hosts have nine points from four games after a fine 4-0 triumph in Moldova while Italy are on six points from three matches as Gennaro Gattuso's reign started with a 5-0 quelling of Estonia. Group L: Croatia have a perfect record after three games and boast the competition's top scorer, following Friday's games, in five-goal Andrej Kramarić. Victory against Montenegro would move them level with pacesetters Czechia at the summit, though Zlatko Dalić's side would still have a game in hand.

Tuesday 9 September 2025

D Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (18:00)

F Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

D France vs Iceland

F Hungary vs Portugal

H Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria

H Cyprus vs Romania

I Norway vs Moldova

K Albania vs Latvia

K Serbia vs England

Group D : After equalling Thierry Henry's 51-goal tally to seal victory against Ukraine, Kylian Mbappé has Olivier Giroud's France record of 57 in his sights. Iceland will be tricky opponents, however, after opening their account with a 5-0 triumph over Azerbaijan. Ukraine, who pushed France hard on Friday, can get up and running in Baku.

Group D : After equalling Thierry Henry's 51-goal tally to seal victory against Ukraine, Kylian Mbappé has Olivier Giroud's France record of 57 in his sights. Iceland will be tricky opponents, however, after opening their account with a 5-0 triumph over Azerbaijan. Ukraine, who pushed France hard on Friday, can get up and running in Baku.

Group H :

: To follow Group I : Erling Haaland has scored in Norway's last seven games (nine goals in all), and will be determined to extend that run at home to Moldova after losing top spot in the top scorer race on Friday. Norway have won four out of four in Group I; Moldova have lost all four of their matches so far.﻿

Group I : Erling Haaland has scored in Norway's last seven games (nine goals in all), and will be determined to extend that run at home to Moldova after losing top spot in the top scorer race on Friday. Norway have won four out of four in Group I; Moldova have lost all four of their matches so far.﻿

