European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Monday
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Switzerland will look for a second Group B win while Denmark face a tricky challenge in Greece in Monday's Matchday 6 games.
Switzerland will look to maintain their winning start to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying while Denmark will look to make up for lost points in the European Qualifiers as they visit Greece.
We pick out the key storylines and important subplots to look out for in the current set of fixtures.
All games 20:45 CET unless stated
Matchday 6 fixtures
Monday 8 September 2025
B Kosovo vs Sweden
B Switzerland vs Slovenia
C Belarus vs Scotland
C Greece vs Denmark
I Israel vs Italy
L Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands
L Croatia vs Montenegro
- Group B: Switzerland made the early running when this group kicked off on Friday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Kosovo and have the chance to maintain their perfect record when they face Slovenia, who salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sweden first time out.
- Group C: Greece also had a handsome success, 5-1 against Belarus, to start the section in style and take on a Denmark side eager to go through the gears after opening with a goalless draw at home to Scotland.
- Group I: Israel versus Italy could be a pivotal game in the group with both trailing Norway, who have a maximum 12 points. The hosts have nine points from four games after a fine 4-0 triumph in Moldova while Italy are on six points from three matches as Gennaro Gattuso's reign started with a 5-0 quelling of Estonia.
- Group L: Croatia have a perfect record after three games and had the competition's top scorer following Friday's games in five-goal Andrej Kramarić. Victory against Montenegro would move them level with pacesetters Czechia at the summit, though Zlatko Dalić's side would still have a game in hand.
Tuesday 9 September 2025
D Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (18:00)
F Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)
D France vs Iceland
F Hungary vs Portugal
H Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria
H Cyprus vs Romania
I Norway vs Moldova
K Albania vs Latvia
K Serbia vs England
- Group D: After equalling Thierry Henry's 51-goal tally to seal victory against Ukraine, Kylian Mbappé has Olivier Giroud's France record of 57 in his sights. Iceland will be tricky opponents, however, after opening their account with a 5-0 triumph over Azerbaijan. Ukraine, who pushed France hard on Friday, can get up and running in Baku.
- Group F: Cristiano Ronaldo took his international tally to 140 goals with two in an emotionally-charged 5-0 win in Armenia on Saturday; next up is a meeting with Hungary, which is bound to stir up some special memories. Back at EURO 2016, Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal earned a 3-3 draw to scrape through to the knockout stages. The rest is history.
- Group H: First meets second as Bosnia and Herzegovina (four wins from four) host Austria (three wins from three), with at least one 100% record set to end. Edin Džeko, a year younger than Ronaldo at 39, struck twice against San Marino on Saturday and got the only goal the last time the sides met in Zenica in 2018.
- Group I: Erling Haaland has scored in Norway's last seven games (nine goals in all), and will be determined to extend that run at home to Moldova after losing first place in the top scorer race on Friday. Norway have won four out of four in Group I; Moldova have lost all four of their matches so far.
- Group K: The top two meet in Belgrade, with Thomas Tuchel confident his England side "will prove a point" after struggling to find their flow in hard-fought wins against Andorra. Hosts Serbia, who have a game in hand, would close to within two points of the Three Lions with victory.