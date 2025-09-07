European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Monday

Switzerland will look to maintain their winning start to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying while Denmark will look to make up for lost points in the European Qualifiers as they visit Greece.

We pick out the key storylines and important subplots to look out for in the current set of fixtures.

European Qualifiers lowdown

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

Matchday 6 fixtures

Monday 8 September 2025

B Kosovo vs Sweden

B Switzerland vs Slovenia

C Belarus vs Scotland

C Greece vs Denmark

I Israel vs Italy

L Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands

L Croatia vs Montenegro

Highlights: Greece 5-1 Belarus

Group B : Switzerland made the early running when this group kicked off on Friday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Kosovo and have the chance to maintain their perfect record when they face Slovenia, who salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sweden first time out.

: Switzerland made the early running when this group kicked off on Friday with a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Kosovo and have the chance to maintain their perfect record when they face Slovenia, who salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sweden first time out. Group C : Greece also had a handsome success, 5-1 against Belarus, to start the section in style and take on a Denmark side eager to go through the gears after opening with a goalless draw at home to Scotland.

: Greece also had a handsome success, 5-1 against Belarus, to start the section in style and take on a Denmark side eager to go through the gears after opening with a goalless draw at home to Scotland. Group I : Israel versus Italy could be a pivotal game in the group with both trailing Norway, who have a maximum 12 points. The hosts have nine points from four games after a fine 4-0 triumph in Moldova while Italy are on six points from three matches as Gennaro Gattuso's reign started with a 5-0 quelling of Estonia.

: Israel versus Italy could be a pivotal game in the group with both trailing Norway, who have a maximum 12 points. The hosts have nine points from four games after a fine 4-0 triumph in Moldova while Italy are on six points from three matches as Gennaro Gattuso's reign started with a 5-0 quelling of Estonia. Group L: Croatia have a perfect record after three games and had the competition's top scorer following Friday's games in five-goal Andrej Kramarić. Victory against Montenegro would move them level with pacesetters Czechia at the summit, though Zlatko Dalić's side would still have a game in hand.

Tuesday 9 September 2025

D Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (18:00)

F Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

D France vs Iceland

F Hungary vs Portugal

H Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria

H Cyprus vs Romania

I Norway vs Moldova

K Albania vs Latvia

K Serbia vs England

Highlights: Armenia 0-5 Portugal