European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Matchdays 5 and 6

UEFA Nations League winners Portugal kick off their European Qualifiers campaign on Matchday 5 alongside fellow finalists Spain, France and Germany, while Belgium, England and Italy will look to improve on some underwhelming performances in June.

UEFA.com picks out the key storylines and important subplots to look out for in the next set of fixtures.

European Qualifiers lowdown

Matchday 5 fixtures

Thursday 4 September 2025

J Kazakhstan vs Wales (16:00)

E Georgia vs Türkiye (18:00)

A Luxembourg vs Northern Ireland

A Slovakia vs Germany

E Bulgaria vs Spain

G Lithuania vs Malta (18:00)

G Netherlands vs Poland

J Liechtenstein vs Belgium

Friday 5 September 2025

B Slovenia vs Sweden

B Switzerland vs Kosovo

C Greece vs Belarus

C Denmark vs Scotland

D Iceland vs Azerbaijan

D Ukraine vs France

I Moldova vs Israel

I Italy vs Estonia

L Faroe Islands vs Croatia

L Montenegro vs Czechia

Saturday 6 September 2025

K Latvia vs Serbia (15:00)

F Armenia vs Portugal (18:00)

K England vs Andorra (18:00)

F Republic of Ireland vs Hungary

H Austria vs Cyprus

H San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Matchday 6 fixtures

Sunday 7 September 2025

E Georgia vs Bulgaria (15:00)

J North Macedonia vs Liechtenstein (18:00)

A Luxembourg vs Slovakia

A Germany vs Northern Ireland

E Türkiye vs Spain

G Lithuania vs Netherlands (18:00)

G Poland vs Finland

J Belgium vs Kazakhstan

Monday 8 September 2025

B Kosovo vs Sweden

B Switzerland vs Slovenia

C Belarus vs Scotland

C Greece vs Denmark

I Israel vs Italy

L Gibraltar vs Faroe Islands

L Croatia vs Montenegro

Tuesday 9 September 2025

D Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (18:00)

F Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

D France vs Iceland

F Hungary vs Portugal

H Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria

H Cyprus vs Romania

I Norway vs Moldova

K Albania vs Latvia

K Serbia vs England

