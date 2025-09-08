European Qualifiers for World Cup: What to look out for on Tuesday

France and Portugal are looking to make it two wins from two, Erling Haaland's Norway side are aiming to make it five from five and England face a tough test in Serbia as September's European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finish with a bang.

We pick out the key storylines and important subplots to look out for in the current set of fixtures.

European Qualifiers lowdown

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

Matchday 6 fixtures

Tuesday 9 September 2025

D Azerbaijan vs Ukraine (18:00)

F Armenia vs Republic of Ireland (18:00)

D France vs Iceland

F Hungary vs Portugal

H Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria

H Cyprus vs Romania

I Norway vs Moldova

K Albania vs Latvia

K Serbia vs England

Highlights: Armenia 0-5 Portugal