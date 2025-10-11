European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup: What to look out for on Matchday 8

We are reaching the business end of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and there is plenty to play for on Matchday 8, with places in next summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada up for grabs.

We highlight the key storylines to look out for in October.

European Qualifiers lowdown

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

Matchday 8 fixtures

Sunday 12 October

H San Marino vs Cyprus (15:00)

C Scotland vs Belarus (18:00)

L Faroe Islands vs Czechia (18:00)

G Netherlands vs Finland (18:00)

L Croatia vs Gibraltar

C Denmark vs Greece

C Lithuania vs Poland

H Romania vs Austria

Group C : Denmark and Scotland are level on points at the top of Group C after stirring Matchday 7 wins, the former impressing with a 6-0 rout of Belarus while Steve Clarke’s men produced a stirring comeback at Hampden Park. Home encounters against Greece and Belarus respectively provide opportunities to consolidate their positions with Denmark eyeing a third consecutive World Cup finals berth while Scotland strive for a first since 1998.

: Denmark and Scotland are level on points at the top of Group C after stirring Matchday 7 wins, the former impressing with a 6-0 rout of Belarus while Steve Clarke’s men produced a stirring comeback at Hampden Park. Home encounters against Greece and Belarus respectively provide opportunities to consolidate their positions with Denmark eyeing a third consecutive World Cup finals berth while Scotland strive for a first since 1998. Group G : Having won their last five home games against Finland, unbeaten section leaders the Netherlands will look to open up a six-point lead over their opponents in Amsterdam. Second-ranked Poland won 1-0 at home against Lithuania in the neighbours' first competitive meeting earlier in the campaign, and can expect a tough test in Kaunas.

: Having won their last five home games against Finland, unbeaten section leaders the Netherlands will look to open up a six-point lead over their opponents in Amsterdam. Second-ranked Poland won 1-0 at home against Lithuania in the neighbours' first competitive meeting earlier in the campaign, and can expect a tough test in Kaunas. Group H : Austria strengthened their position at the top of Group H on Matchday 7 with an emphatic 10-0 victory over San Marino that made it five wins from five, while their closest rivals Bosnia and Herzegovina slipped off the pace with a 2-2 draw in Cyprus. Sergej Barbarez's side have played an additional game so sit out Matchday 8, meaning Austria could move five points ahead as they travel to face Romania. Cyprus, meanwhile, can build on a positive performance as they visit San Marino.

: Austria strengthened their position at the top of Group H on Matchday 7 with an emphatic 10-0 victory over San Marino that made it five wins from five, while their closest rivals Bosnia and Herzegovina slipped off the pace with a 2-2 draw in Cyprus. Sergej Barbarez's side have played an additional game so sit out Matchday 8, meaning Austria could move five points ahead as they travel to face Romania. Cyprus, meanwhile, can build on a positive performance as they visit San Marino. Group L: Croatia are level on points with Czechia but have a game in hand on their closest rivals in Group L. Czechia visit the Faroe Islands, who secured a 4-0 win against Montenegro in their last game: their largest-ever win in a competitive match. Gibraltar can dream of similar heroics as they take on Zlatko Dalić's side in Varaždin.

Monday 13 October

D Iceland vs France

A Northern Ireland vs Germany

D Ukraine vs Azerbaijan

B Sweden vs Kosovo

J Wales vs Belgium

A Slovakia vs Luxembourg

B Slovenia vs Switzerland

J North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan

Group A : Matchday 7 brought double delight for new leaders Germany as they defeated Luxembourg 4-0 while early pacesetters Slovakia fell to Northern Ireland on their travels. Germany will hope that Michael O’Neill’s side have not gathered too much momentum following that 2-0 win, though, as their next assignment is a trip to Belfast. Slovakia, like the leaders and Northern Ireland, are on six points as they prepare to host Luxembourg on Matchday 8, but have the worst goal difference of the three.

: Matchday 7 brought double delight for new leaders Germany as they defeated Luxembourg 4-0 while early pacesetters Slovakia fell to Northern Ireland on their travels. Germany will hope that Michael O’Neill’s side have not gathered too much momentum following that 2-0 win, though, as their next assignment is a trip to Belfast. Slovakia, like the leaders and Northern Ireland, are on six points as they prepare to host Luxembourg on Matchday 8, but have the worst goal difference of the three. Group B : Switzerland are well-positioned to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after winning 2-0 in Sweden on Matchday 7. Murat Yakin’s squad are five points clear at the top as they travel to face Slovenia, who drew 0-0 with Kosovo in Pristina, and confidence can be taken from a 3-0 home triumph in September as well as the fact they are yet to concede through three games.

: Switzerland are well-positioned to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after winning 2-0 in Sweden on Matchday 7. Murat Yakin’s squad are five points clear at the top as they travel to face Slovenia, who drew 0-0 with Kosovo in Pristina, and confidence can be taken from a 3-0 home triumph in September as well as the fact they are yet to concede through three games. Group D : France are five points clear at the top of Group D with three wins from three, the latest a Kylian Mbappé-inspired triumph over winless Azerbaijan. Didier Deschamps’ men now travel to Iceland knowing that victory would secure their place at the World Cup finals should Ukraine fail to defeat Azerbaijan in Krakow. Ukraine, though, will be full of confidence after emerging 5-3 victors in a Reykjavik thriller.

: France are five points clear at the top of Group D with three wins from three, the latest a Kylian Mbappé-inspired triumph over winless Azerbaijan. Didier Deschamps’ men now travel to Iceland knowing that victory would secure their place at the World Cup finals should Ukraine fail to defeat Azerbaijan in Krakow. Ukraine, though, will be full of confidence after emerging 5-3 victors in a Reykjavik thriller. Group J: Things are tight as ever at the top of Group J following Belgium and North Macedonia’s goalless draw in Ghent. The latter remain top but precariously so – Belgium and Wales sitting one and two points behind respectively with a game in-hand. Blagoja Milevski’s men will therefore hope that the pair cancel each other out as they meet in Cardiff, while eyeing victory themselves at home against Kazakhstan who are fresh off a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein.

Tuesday 14 October

I Estonia vs Moldova (18:00)

K Latvia vs England

K Andorra vs Serbia

E Spain vs Bulgaria

F Portugal vs Hungary

I Italy vs Israel

E Türki̇ye vs Georgia

F Republic of Ireland vs Armenia