European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup: What to look out for on Matchday 7 and 8

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé and Mikel Merino are in fine goalscoring form as Portugal, France and Spain aim to build on flawless starts to their European qualifying campaigns.

UEFA.com highlights the key storylines to look out for in October.

European Qualifiers lowdown

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

Matchday 7 fixtures

Thursday 9 October

G Finland vs Lithuania (18:00)

L Czechia vs Croatia

C Scotland vs Greece

C Belarus vs Denmark

H Cyprus vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

L Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

G Malta vs Netherlands

H Austria vs San Marino

Group C : Hosting Greece at Hampden Park will evoke harsh memories for Scotland after the 3-0 defeat that confirmed their relegation from League A of the UEFA Nations League in March, but Steve Clarke's side have been boosted by an undefeated start in Group C. Greece want to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat of their own after losing in Piraeus against Denmark, for whom winless Belarus await.

: Hosting Greece at Hampden Park will evoke harsh memories for Scotland after the 3-0 defeat that confirmed their relegation from League A of the UEFA Nations League in March, but Steve Clarke's side have been boosted by an undefeated start in Group C. Greece want to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat of their own after losing in Piraeus against Denmark, for whom winless Belarus await. Group G : Memphis Depay became the Netherlands' all-time top scorer and scored the clincher in September's 3-2 win over Lithuania, meaning Ronald Koeman's side sit top of Group G with a game in hand as they travel to face Malta. Lithuania can build on that positive performance as they take on Finland, who lost to Poland on Matchday 6.

: Memphis Depay became the Netherlands' all-time top scorer and scored the clincher in September's 3-2 win over Lithuania, meaning Ronald Koeman's side sit top of Group G with a game in hand as they travel to face Malta. Lithuania can build on that positive performance as they take on Finland, who lost to Poland on Matchday 6. Group H : Austria earned a crucial 2-1 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out, so remain flawless in Group H as they prepare to host San Marino. However, Sergej Barbarez's squad remain top having played one more game, and they will look to defend that position away against Cyprus, whom they defeated 2-1 in March.

: Austria earned a crucial 2-1 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina last time out, so remain flawless in Group H as they prepare to host San Marino. However, Sergej Barbarez's squad remain top having played one more game, and they will look to defend that position away against Cyprus, whom they defeated 2-1 in March. Group L: Croatia have been imperious in Group L so far, winning four from four while scoring 17 goals and conceding just one. Czechia remain hot on their heels with four wins from five, but were beaten 5-1 in their June meeting with the group leaders, so there is work to do in Prague. Montenegro beat Faroe Islands 1-0 on Matchday 2.

Friday 10 October

J Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein (16:00)

D France vs Azerbaijan

A Germany vs Luxembourg

J Belgium vs North Macedonia

B Sweden vs Switzerland

D Iceland vs Ukraine

A Northern Ireland vs Slovakia

B Kosovo vs Slovenia

Group A : Germany started their recovery from their first-ever away defeat in a World Cup qualifying match with victory at home against Northern Ireland and will hope it continues as they host winless Luxembourg. The architects of that German defeat, Slovakia, head to Belfast after a narrow victory over Luxembourg on Matchday 6.

: Germany started their recovery from their first-ever away defeat in a World Cup qualifying match with victory at home against Northern Ireland and will hope it continues as they host winless Luxembourg. The architects of that German defeat, Slovakia, head to Belfast after a narrow victory over Luxembourg on Matchday 6. Group B : Switzerland have taken an early lead in the race for Group B's top spot, scoring seven unanswered goals across two wins in September. Opponents Sweden have suffered a slow start, losing to Kosovo in their most recent match after tying their opener with Slovenia, who are also searching for a first win on Matchday 7.

: Switzerland have taken an early lead in the race for Group B's top spot, scoring seven unanswered goals across two wins in September. Opponents Sweden have suffered a slow start, losing to Kosovo in their most recent match after tying their opener with Slovenia, who are also searching for a first win on Matchday 7. Group D : France followed up victory over Ukraine with a turnaround win over Iceland to move ahead in Group D, while their next opponents Azerbaijan recovered against Ukraine to earn their first point. Iceland are second in the standings as they welcome Ukraine.

: France followed up victory over Ukraine with a turnaround win over Iceland to move ahead in Group D, while their next opponents Azerbaijan recovered against Ukraine to earn their first point. Iceland are second in the standings as they welcome Ukraine. Group J: Belgium demonstrated their attacking force with a pair of 6-0 wins in September, but it is North Macedonia who lead Group J ahead of this meeting in Ghent, though they have played one more game. The sides drew 1-1 when they met in Skopje in June. Elsewhere, Liechtenstein's search for a first point and a first goal continues in Astana.

Saturday 11 October

K Latvia vs Andorra (15:00)

F Hungary vs Armenia (18:00)

I Norway vs Israel (18:00)

F Portugal vs Republic of Ireland

I Estonia vs Italy

E Spain vs Georgia

E Bulgaria vs Türki̇ye

K Serbia vs Albania

Group E : Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as Spain followed up their 3-0 win over Bulgaria with a 6-0 triumph over Türki̇ye, raising the now familiar question of who or what exactly can halt Luis de la Fuente's men? Georgia are the next to try and provide an answer, while Türki̇ye aim to bounce back against Bulgaria, who are winless and yet to score.

: Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as Spain followed up their 3-0 win over Bulgaria with a 6-0 triumph over Türki̇ye, raising the now familiar question of who or what exactly can halt Luis de la Fuente's men? Georgia are the next to try and provide an answer, while Türki̇ye aim to bounce back against Bulgaria, who are winless and yet to score. Group F : Cristiano Ronaldo's 39th World Cup qualifying goal and João Cancelo's late winner against Hungary means Portugal head into Matchday 7 with two wins from two in Group F, while opponents Republic of Ireland are waiting for their first after losing to Armenia. Iegishe Melikian's squad head to Budapest in high spirits as a result.

: Cristiano Ronaldo's 39th World Cup qualifying goal and João Cancelo's late winner against Hungary means Portugal head into Matchday 7 with two wins from two in Group F, while opponents Republic of Ireland are waiting for their first after losing to Armenia. Iegishe Melikian's squad head to Budapest in high spirits as a result. Group I : Norway have scored an astonishing 24 goals across five wins in Group I – 11 coming against Moldova most recently – and will look to continue that ferocious scoring form against Israel. Italy scored five in each of their opening matches under Gennaro Gattuso in September, including a 5-0 win over Matchday 7 opponents Estonia.

: Norway have scored an astonishing 24 goals across five wins in Group I – 11 coming against Moldova most recently – and will look to continue that ferocious scoring form against Israel. Italy scored five in each of their opening matches under Gennaro Gattuso in September, including a 5-0 win over Matchday 7 opponents Estonia. Group K: "Maybe it’s even better that such a defeat happened, to wake us up," said coach Dragan Stojković after Serbia's 5-0 defeat to England, their first of the campaign. A first chance to show that bounce-back ability comes against second-placed Albania, while Latvia face Andorra, whom they defeated 1-0 in their March opener.

Matchday 8 fixtures

Sunday 12 October

H San Marino vs Cyprus (15:00)

C Scotland vs Belarus (18:00)

L Faroe Islands vs Czechia (18:00)

G Netherlands vs Finland (18:00)

L Croatia vs Gibraltar

C Denmark vs Greece

C Lithuania vs Poland

H Romania vs Austria

Monday 13 October

D Iceland vs France

A Northern Ireland vs Germany

D Ukraine vs Azerbaijan

B Sweden vs Kosovo

J Wales vs Belgium

A Slovakia vs Luxembourg

B Slovenia vs Switzerland

J North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan

Tuesday 14 October

I Estonia vs Moldova (18:00)

K Latvia vs England

K Andorra vs Serbia

E Spain vs Bulgaria

F Portugal vs Hungary

I Italy vs Israel

E Türki̇ye vs Georgia

F Republic of Ireland vs Armenia