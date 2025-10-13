European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup: What to look out for on Tuesday
Monday, October 13, 2025
Competition for places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats up as Matchday 8 of the European Qualifiers concludes.
We are reaching the business end of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and there is plenty to play for on the final day of Matchday 8 action, with places in next summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada up for grabs.
We highlight the key storylines to look out for on Tuesday.
All games 20:45 CET unless stated
Matchday 8 fixtures
Tuesday 14 October
I Estonia vs Moldova (18:00)
K Latvia vs England
K Andorra vs Serbia
E Spain vs Bulgaria
F Portugal vs Hungary
I Italy vs Israel
E Türki̇ye vs Georgia
F Republic of Ireland vs Armenia
- Group E: Spain made it three wins from three with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Georgia on Matchday 7 and next host Bulgaria, while second-placed Türkiye host Georgia. La Roja defeated Türkiye 6-0 with a dazzling display in September, but Vincenzo Montella's side responded by scoring six of their own in a big victory in Bulgaria on Saturday, and remain just three points behind the group leaders.
- Group F: They had to leave it late, but Portugal eventually came through against Republic of Ireland on Matchday 7, Rúben Neves scoring a dramatic stoppage-time winner in Lisbon. Another three points against Hungary, combined with Armenia failing to beat Republic of Ireland, would see the Seleção confirm a place at their seventh consecutive World Cup finals. Hungary and Armenia are separated by a point in second and third place respectively, while Ireland have just one point from three games.
- Group I: Norway do not play in this round of fixtures, but after six wins from six and an incredible +26 goal difference, they are in pole position to qualify for a major tournament for the first time in 26 years (last appearing at EURO 2000). Italy have responded well to an opening defeat to Norway by winning their four consecutive games since, and will be looking to apply the pressure by moving within three points of top spot with victory against Israel.
- Group K: Despite a slow start to Thomas Tuchel's reign as England coach, the German tactician has guided his side to five wins from five in qualification with 13 goals scored and none conceded, and the Three Lions would qualify with victory over Latvia. Albania now lie in second place after narrowly beating Serbia on Saturday, but they are not in action in the group again until November.