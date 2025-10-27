European Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup: What to look out for on Matchdays 9 and 10

France and the Netherlands can secure their passage to the FIFA World Cup finals, while Portugal have a similar target after falling just short in their last match at the European Qualifiers.

UEFA.com looks over the key storylines and permutations as the groups conclude.

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

Matchday 9 fixtures

Thursday 13 November

F Armenia vs Hungary (18:00)

D Azerbaijan vs Iceland (18:00)

I Norway vs Estonia (18:00)

I Moldova vs Italy

K Andorra vs Albania

D France vs Ukraine

K England vs Serbia

F Republic of Ireland vs Portugal

Highlights: Ukraine 0-2 France

Group D : A 2-2 draw in Iceland has left France vulnerable to losing the direct qualification spot in the section as they welcome second-placed Ukraine. Visiting coach Serhiy Rebrov said: "We always play to win, so in matches of this level, anything is possible. We will fight."

: A 2-2 draw in Iceland has left France vulnerable to losing the direct qualification spot in the section as they welcome second-placed Ukraine. Visiting coach Serhiy Rebrov said: "We always play to win, so in matches of this level, anything is possible. We will fight." Group F : "Second place is a realistic target," said Hungary goalscorer Attila Szalai after his side drew 2-2 in Portugal to deny their hosts an early passage to the finals. First is possible too, but that would take two wins for Marco Rossi's side (and no more points for Portugal).

: "Second place is a realistic target," said Hungary goalscorer Attila Szalai after his side drew 2-2 in Portugal to deny their hosts an early passage to the finals. First is possible too, but that would take two wins for Marco Rossi's side (and no more points for Portugal). Group I : Norway and Italy are already sure of a top-two finish in the section, while Erling Haaland faces Estonia having hit 12 goals so far in these European Qualifiers. He may covet the record of 16 set by Robert Lewandowski in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

: Norway and Italy are already sure of a top-two finish in the section, while Erling Haaland faces Estonia having hit 12 goals so far in these European Qualifiers. He may covet the record of 16 set by Robert Lewandowski in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. Group K: England's finals place is already secured as they welcome third-placed Serbia. Albania visit Andorra with the hope of securing second place. "This team has never lacked soul and heart," said Albania boss Sylvinho. "We know there is no other way to progress."

Friday 14 November

G Finland vs Malta (18:00)

A Luxembourg vs Germany

L Gibraltar vs Montenegro

L Croatia vs Faroe Islands

G Poland vs Netherlands

A Slovakia vs Northern Ireland

Highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Poland

Group A : Germany visit Luxembourg, while Northern Ireland will hope to force their way into the top-two reckoning as they visit second-placed Slovakia, having beaten their hosts 2-0 in Belfast in October. A point or more would be huge for Michael O'Neill's side.

: Germany visit Luxembourg, while Northern Ireland will hope to force their way into the top-two reckoning as they visit second-placed Slovakia, having beaten their hosts 2-0 in Belfast in October. A point or more would be huge for Michael O'Neill's side. Group G : Three points clear at the top of the section, the Netherlands welcome Poland: the only side that can deny them top spot. "We can finish it off in the next international break," said captain Virgil van Dijk in October. "Then we will have achieved our goal."

: Three points clear at the top of the section, the Netherlands welcome Poland: the only side that can deny them top spot. "We can finish it off in the next international break," said captain Virgil van Dijk in October. "Then we will have achieved our goal." Group L: "The belief in the team is fully that we can go to Croatia and win," said Faroe Islands defender Odmar Færø ahead of his side's trip to Rijeka. An unprecedented three-game winning streak has left the side ranked 136th in the world with hopes of a play-off place.

Saturday 15 November

J Kazakhstan vs Belgium (15:00)

E Türki̇ye vs Bulgaria (18:00)

E Georgia vs Spain (18:00)

H Cyprus vs Austria (18:00)

J Liechtenstein vs Wales (18:00)

C Denmark vs Belarus

B Switzerland vs Sweden

C Greece vs Scotland

B Slovenia vs Kosovo

H Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Georgia

Group B : "It's a pleasure to watch this team," coach Murat Yakin said of his table-topping Switzerland side. No team is entirely out of contention, but wins for the Swiss and Kosovo this week would decide the top two ahead of the sides' showdown in Pristina on Matchday 10.

: "It's a pleasure to watch this team," coach Murat Yakin said of his table-topping Switzerland side. No team is entirely out of contention, but wins for the Swiss and Kosovo this week would decide the top two ahead of the sides' showdown in Pristina on Matchday 10. Group C: "We're two games away from great things," said forward Ché Adams looking ahead to Scotland's final fixtures. His side are level with Denmark on ten points, both sides sure of a top-two finish but eager to maintain momentum ahead of a Matchday 10 showdown in Glasgow.

"We're two games away from great things," said forward Ché Adams looking ahead to Scotland's final fixtures. His side are level with Denmark on ten points, both sides sure of a top-two finish but eager to maintain momentum ahead of a Matchday 10 showdown in Glasgow. Group E : Only Türkiye can deny Spain an automatic qualifying place. The European champions have scored 15 and conceded none in four Group E games, and are 29 games unbeaten as they head to Georgia. "We want more," said coach Luis de la Fuente in October. "Much more."

: Only Türkiye can deny Spain an automatic qualifying place. The European champions have scored 15 and conceded none in four Group E games, and are 29 games unbeaten as they head to Georgia. "We want more," said coach Luis de la Fuente in October. "Much more." Group H : Second-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina welcome third-ranked Romania, with the latter eager to avoid a campaign-ending defeat in the wake of a 1-0 win against section leaders Austria. "That win is important if it brings other wins," said coach Mircea Lucescu.

: Second-placed Bosnia and Herzegovina welcome third-ranked Romania, with the latter eager to avoid a campaign-ending defeat in the wake of a 1-0 win against section leaders Austria. "That win is important if it brings other wins," said coach Mircea Lucescu. Group J: Belgium are in pole position to take the direct qualification spot as they visit Kazakhstan, while Wales will most likely take on North Macedonia for second place on Matchday 10. "We've got to pick ourselves up," said Welsh midfielder Ethan Ampadu. "We're going to do that."

Matchday 10 fixtures

Sunday 16 November

F Hungary vs Republic of Ireland (15:00)

F Portugal vs Armenia (15:00)

D Ukraine vs Iceland (18:00)

K Serbia vs Latvia (18:00)

K Albania vs England (18:00)

D Azerbaijan vs France (18:00)

I Italy vs Norway

I Israel vs Moldova

Monday 17 November

L Czechia vs Gibraltar

A Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

L Montenegro vs Croatia

G Malta vs Poland

A Germany vs Slovakia

G Netherlands vs Lithuania

Tuesday 18 November

H Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

B Sweden vs Slovenia

J Wales vs North Macedonia

H Romania vs San Marino

B Kosovo vs Switzerland

C Scotland vs Denmark

E Bulgaria vs Georgia

C Belarus vs Greece

E Spain vs Türki̇ye

J Belgium vs Liechtenstein