European Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup: What to look out for on Tuesday
Monday, November 17, 2025
There are five FIFA World Cup finals places up for grabs on Tuesday on the final night of action in the group stage of the European Qualifiers.
There are five spots in next year's FIFA World Cup up for grabs as the qualifying group stage concludes on Tuesday, including four decisive match-ups: Spain vs Türki̇ye, Scotland vs Denmark, Kosovo vs Switzerland, and Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.
We look over the key storylines and permutations as Groups B, C, E, J and H are all decided.
All games 20:45 CET
Matchday 10 fixtures
Tuesday 18 November
B Sweden vs Slovenia
B Kosovo vs Switzerland
C Belarus vs Greece
C Scotland vs Denmark
E Bulgaria vs Georgia
E Spain vs Türki̇ye
J Wales vs North Macedonia
J Belgium vs Liechtenstein
H Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
H Romania vs San Marino
- Group B: The final standings will be settled on the final day, though Kosovo would have to pull off an extraordinary win in Switzerland to overturn Murat Yakin's side's goal-difference advantage. "A lot would have to happen for Switzerland not to qualify," said Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka. "That being said, we need to stay focused in our game against Kosovo."
- Group C: After Belarus unexpectedly earned a 2-2 draw in Copenhagen on Saturday, Scotland have been thrown a lifeline, and will be playing Denmark for a World Cup place at Hampden Park. "We got a lucky break," admitted manager Steve Clarke after his side's 3-2 loss in Greece. "Belarus got a result in Denmark and that gives us everything to play for."
- Group E: Spain and Türkiye are sure of a top-two finish, but even if Vincenzo Montella's side win in Seville, the European champions' goal-difference advantage is substantial. Montella conceded that his team selection may be governed by thoughts of the play-offs. "We need to be sensible," he said. "We need to get to March with a clean bill of health."
- Group H: Austria came close to qualifying on Saturday only for a late Bosnia and Herzegovina rally to stop them in their tracks. The Bosnians can now steal top spot with a win in Vienna. "We knew we had to win [in Cyprus]," shrugged 36-year-old top scorer Marko Arnautović on Saturday. "Thank God we did. As long as I can stand on my feet, I'll play for the national team."
- Group J: A draw in Kazakhstan denied Belgium early progress, but while they are certain of at least a play-off place, Wales and North Macedonia will be ready to pounce if they have a bad day against Liechtenstein. Forward Jeremy Doku knows the Red Devils need to quickly brush aside their result in Astana. "Everyone needs to do better," he said.