European Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup: What to look out for on Matchday 10

Norway and Portugal can secure their passages to the FIFA World Cup finals in Sunday's European Qualifiers.

We look over the key storylines and permutations as the groups conclude across Matchday 10.

All games 20:45 CET unless stated

Matchday 10 fixtures

Sunday 16 November

F Hungary vs Republic of Ireland (15:00)

F Portugal vs Armenia (15:00)

D Ukraine vs Iceland (18:00)

K Serbia vs Latvia (18:00)

K Albania vs England (18:00)

D Azerbaijan vs France (18:00)

I Italy vs Norway

I Israel vs Moldova

Group D : France are through to the finals following Thursday's win against Ukraine, whose meeting with Iceland is a straight battle for second place, with both sides level on seven points coming into Matchday 10. "The next game will be the decisive one and we'll be doing all we can to be ready," said Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov.

: France are through to the finals following Thursday's win against Ukraine, whose meeting with Iceland is a straight battle for second place, with both sides level on seven points coming into Matchday 10. "The next game will be the decisive one and we'll be doing all we can to be ready," said Ukraine boss Serhiy Rebrov. Group F : Portugal's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland has set nerves jangling, with Cristiano Ronaldo's red card in Dublin meaning he misses their decider. Hungary and Ireland meet with at least second place to play for. "With a performance like [the one against Portugal], we have a chance," said Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson.

: Portugal's 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland has set nerves jangling, with Cristiano Ronaldo's red card in Dublin meaning he misses their decider. Hungary and Ireland meet with at least second place to play for. "With a performance like [the one against Portugal], we have a chance," said Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson. Group I : Italy are sure of at least a runners-up slot as they welcome section-topping Norway, the runaway top scorers in these qualifiers with 33 goals, including 14 for Erling Haaland. Barring a freakish result at San Siro, a first World Cup finals since 1998 beckons for Ståle Solbakken's men.

: Italy are sure of at least a runners-up slot as they welcome section-topping Norway, the runaway top scorers in these qualifiers with 33 goals, including 14 for Erling Haaland. Barring a freakish result at San Siro, a first World Cup finals since 1998 beckons for Ståle Solbakken's men. Group K: Safely through to the finals, England have yet to concede in these European Qualifiers, while their hosts Albania are sure of a play-off place after their 1-0 win in Andorra on Matchday 9. England forward Bukayo Saka wants to maintain momentum: "We've won every game and we want to keep building on that."

Monday 17 November

L Czechia vs Gibraltar

A Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

L Montenegro vs Croatia

G Malta vs Poland

A Germany vs Slovakia

G Netherlands vs Lithuania

Group A : Level on 12 points at the top of the section, Germany take on Slovakia for a finals place. Julian Nagelsmann's side lost 2-0 in Slovakia at the start of the campaign, and Slovakia midfielder Lukáš Haraslín is up for the rematch, his side needing a win to qualify: "We're really looking forward to it."

: Level on 12 points at the top of the section, Germany take on Slovakia for a finals place. Julian Nagelsmann's side lost 2-0 in Slovakia at the start of the campaign, and Slovakia midfielder Lukáš Haraslín is up for the rematch, his side needing a win to qualify: "We're really looking forward to it." Group G : The Netherlands are three points clear of Poland, and while Jan Urban's side can theoretically finish top, it would take an extremely unlikely set of results. Most likely, Poland are headed for the play-offs. "Let's hope this is a taste of something bigger to come," said Jakub Kamiński after scoring in Friday's 1-1 draw with the Oranje.

: The Netherlands are three points clear of Poland, and while Jan Urban's side can theoretically finish top, it would take an extremely unlikely set of results. Most likely, Poland are headed for the play-offs. "Let's hope this is a taste of something bigger to come," said Jakub Kamiński after scoring in Friday's 1-1 draw with the Oranje. Group L: Croatia qualified as section winners on Friday, with Czechia confirmed in second place. "We'll go to Montenegro feeling relaxed, but with the intention of taking all three points," said Croatia defender Joško Gvardiol. "Every game from now on is preparation for next summer."

Tuesday 18 November

H Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

B Sweden vs Slovenia

J Wales vs North Macedonia

H Romania vs San Marino

B Kosovo vs Switzerland

C Scotland vs Denmark

E Bulgaria vs Georgia

C Belarus vs Greece

E Spain vs Türki̇ye

J Belgium vs Liechtenstein