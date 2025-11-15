European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup highlights: Spain, Switzerland prosper

Spain and Switzerland did not qualify for the FIFA World Cup, but are a step closer after securing impressive European Qualifiers victories, while Belgium and Denmark were denied.

UEFA.com rounds up Saturday's action.

Qualifying lowdown

Results

Group B: Switzerland 4-1 Sweden, Slovenia 0-2 Kosovo

Group C: Greece 3-2 Scotland, Denmark 2-2 Belarus

Group E: Türkiye 2-0 Bulgaria, Georgia 0-4 Spain

Group H: Cyprus 0-2 Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Romania

Group J: Kazakhstan 1-1 Belgium, Liechtenstein 0-1 Wales

Georgia 0-4 Spain

Mikel Oyarzabal marked his 50th La Roja appearance with a goal in each half as the visitors maintained their flawless Group E record.

The Real Sociedad attacker sent Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way via a cool 11th-minute penalty. Midway through the first period, Martin Zubimendi capped a prolonged spell of Spain possession with a neat finish past the advancing goalkeeper, having been picked out by Fabián Ruiz's clever pass. Ferran Torres added a well-worked third before the break, and Oyarzabal grabbed his second of the contest shortly after the hour mark thanks to a cushioned header from Ferran Torres.

Switzerland 4-1 Sweden

Second-half goals from Granit Xhaka, Dan Ndoye and Johan Manzambi ensured Switzerland enter the final matchday three points clear atop Group B with an 11-goal superiority.



Breel Embolo fired in from Ndoye's cross for the 13th-minute opener as the hosts made a dominant start, but Sweden rallied and opened their account under new coach Graham Potter 20 minutes later through Benjamin Nygren.

Xhaka's 60th-minute penalty and Ndoye's emphatic drive with 15 minutes remaining gave the Nati control, with substitute Manzambi spinning to add his second 94th-minute strike of the campaign against the Blågult, who remain fourth.

Kazakhstan 1-1 Belgium

The Red Devils clinched a place in the top two of Group J thanks to a powerful header from Hans Vanaken. The captain nodded in emphatically from Timothy Castagne's inviting cross shortly after half-time to extend Belgium's unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers to 35 contests.

The visitors, who required maximum points to secure direct qualification, fell behind after just nine minutes when 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev squeezed his strike in at Matz Sels' near post, becoming Kazakhstan's youngest ever goalscorer in the process. Talgat Baisufinov's side held on for a share of the spoils despite Islam Chesnokov's 77th-minute red card.

Best of the rest

Marko Arnautović got both goals in Cyprus as Austria made it six wins from seven in Group H, but his side were unable to celebrate qualification for the finals after Bosnia and Herzegovina came from behind to beat Romania.

Belarus secured a shock 2-2 draw in Denmark (and led 2-1 for a time in Copenhagen). That Group C result gave Scotland hope; Steve Clarke's side lost 3-2 in Greece but will now face the Danes for a finals place on Tuesday.

Group J is set for final-day drama after Wales' 1-0 win in Liechtenstein. Jordan James bundled in the only goal of the game (his first for his country) and his side will now face North Macedonia with at least a play-off place at stake.

Sunday's fixtures

Kick-off 20:45 CET unless stated

Group D: Ukraine vs Iceland (18:00), Azerbaijan vs France (18:00)

Group F: Hungary vs Republic of Ireland (15:00), Portugal vs Armenia (15:00)

Group I: Italy vs Norway, Israel vs Moldova

Group K: Serbia vs Latvia (18:00), Albania vs England (18:00)