European Qualifiers for 2026 World Cup round-up: Scotland, Spain, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland qualify

The final five group winners from the European Qualifiers were decided on the last night of action as Scotland, Spain, Belgium, Austria and Switzerland confirmed their places at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

We round up Tuesday's action as qualifiers concluded.

Results

Group B: Sweden 1-1 Slovenia, Kosovo 1-1 Switzerland

Group C: Scotland 4-2 Denmark, Belarus 0-0 Greece

Group E: Bulgaria 2-1 Georgia, Spain 2-2 Türkiye

Group H: Romania 7-1 San Marino, Austria 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group J: Wales 7-1 North Macedonia, Belgium 7-0 Liechtenstein

Scotland 4-2 Denmark

Two stunning added-time goals sent Scotland to what will be their first World Cup for 28 years as they won a thriller with Denmark at Hampden Park.

Scott McTominay's acrobatic overhead kick set a tone but the visitors eventually levelled with a Rasmus Højlund penalty. Rasmus Kristensen's second yellow card swung momentum back Scotland's way and Lawrence Shankland capitalised on that, but Patrick Dorgu equalised again.

It took until added time for the hosts to finally settle it, first as Kieran Tierney bent in from 20 metres then Kenny McLean scored from just inside the Denmark half.

Austria 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Substitute Michael Gregoritsch struck 13 minutes from time as Austria came through a huge test to book a first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Bosnia and Herzegovina began the evening with aspirations of snatching qualification from their hosts' gasp and for much of the evening, after Haris Tabaković's predatory 12th-minute header, they had one foot in next summer's finals.

Ralf Rangnick's home side dominated thereafter, but struggled to break down the wall of blue amid a brilliant rearguard action. Time and ideas were running our when Marcel Sabitzer's cross was headed against the bar by Marko Arnautović, the ball dropping for second-half replacement Gregoritsch to smash in the rebound.

Spain 2-2 Türkiye

La Roja clinched top spot in Group E despite dropping points for the first time in the campaign.

Dani OImo's assured finish gave the hosts an early lead, only for Deniz Gül to level just before the break with a deft touch. Spain's unbeaten run in competitive internationals stretching back to March 2023 came under threat when Salih Özcan swept a crisp strike into the net.

However, Türki̇ye were denied a first win in this fixture since 1954 when Mikel Oyarzabal tapped in from close range shortly after the hour mark. Luis de la Fuente's men almost won it late on, but Altay Bayındır pulled off a superb one-handed save to deny substitute Álex Baena.

Best of the rest

Switzerland were all but assured of a place at the finals but completed the job with a 1-1 draw away to Kosovo, Ruben Vargas scoring for the opener for Murat Yakin's men.

Belgium eased through by earning the win they required at home to Liechtenstein. Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere were both on target twice in their resounding 7-0 success.

Wales also struck seven times as they secured second place in Group J, Harry Wilson taking home the match ball with three of their goals.