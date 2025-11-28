Esmir Bajraktarević tops fan vote for goal of the European Qualifiers

Esmir Bajraktarević's goal for Bosnia and Herzegovina against Romania has been voted by fans as the best goal of the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The top ten goals from across the qualifying campaign were selected and then put to a vote.

Bajraktarević curled in a sensational effort in Bosnia and Herzegovina's 3-1 success against Romania to tip the balance with fans in his favour, seeing off nearest rivals Scott McTominay and Kylian Mbappé as a result.

McTominay's finish was an outrageous overhead kick in Scotland's 4-2 victory against Denmark that sent them to the finals while Mbappé's solo effort in France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan completed the top three.

Fans' favourite goal of the European Qualifiers

1 Esmir Bajraktarević (Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Romania) – Matchday 9, 15/11/25

2 Scott McTominay (Scotland 4-2 Denmark) – Matchday 10, 18/11/25

3 Kylian Mbappé (France 3-0 Azerbaijan) – Matchday 7, 10/10/25