World Cup 2026 European play-off semi-finals: What to look out for

Italy, Türkiye, Poland and Denmark are among the 16 sides battling to make it through the semi-finals as the European play-offs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup get under way.

Who has already qualified?

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless stated

Path A

Italy vs Northern Ireland

Norway shunted Italy out of top spot in Group I, sending Gennaro Gattuso's side into this play-off against a side they have not lost against since 1958. Indeed, they have not conceded in seven games against Northern Ireland since 1961 (W5 D2). An impossible task for the visitors? "I tend to look at it as an opportunity and that's how we'll sell it to the players," said Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill. "They'll see it that way as well. They're two games away from a World Cup."

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wales have yet to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in four encounters (D2 L2) and a trip to Cardiff was "a draw we can live with" for coach Sergej Barbarez, though he said: "Wales are a strong and serious team, especially at home." The form book may not favour his side, but Wales boss Craig Bellamy felt optimistic after watching some footage of recent Bosnia and Herzegovina games, saying: "I've seen a lot of strengths from them but I've seen a lot of weaknesses as well."

Path B

Ukraine vs Sweden

Serhiy Rebrov is hoping for a clean bill of health for Ukraine's play-off in Valencia. "I think it will all depend on the state of both teams as they approach the March matches," said the Ukraine boss. "It’s very important who will be in optimal form. Preparation basically began the moment we learned the opponent."New Sweden boss Graham Potter is likely to be without Alexander Isak (broken leg) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee), but as long as they can call on Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres, they will not lack firepower.

Poland vs Albania

"We know Albania very well, as we played them in the EURO 2024 and 2022 World Cup qualifiers," said Poland boss Jan Urban after the play-off draw. "They are a well-drilled side that don't concede many goals, but also don't score many." History favours the home side, whose record in 15 meetings with Albania is W10 D3 L2, but Albania's spirit can be fearsome, and coach Sylvinho said: "Anything can happen in 90 minutes. We know them well, but they know us well too."

Path C

Türkiye vs Romania (18:00 CET)

The immense experience of Romania's 80-year-old boss may be a factor in this game, Türkiye's Italian coach Vincenzo Montella saying "I know Mircea Lucescu well and he is also familiar with our league. Everyone will have to give 100% if they want to get to the World Cup." Lucescu was in charge of Galatasaray and Beşiktaş in the past and was Türkiye coach from 2017-19, his tenure including a 2-0 loss to Romania in the sides' most recent encounter.

Slovakia vs Kosovo

A fit squad is the priority for Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona as his side face their first-ever meeting with Kosovo. "We know what difficulties we faced in the qualifiers [with injuries]," he explained. "I believe everyone will be healthy and ready to fight for our goal." Kosovo's goal is a first-ever major finals, and their German boss Franco Foda is taking courage from their five-game unbeaten run (W3 D2). "The team now has a lot of confidence and it will be a very even match," he said.

Path D

Denmark vs North Macedonia

A draw against Belarus and defeat in Scotland saw Denmark's direct passage to the World Cup finals disintegrate but with what he called "the fog of Scotland" lifted, boss Brian Riemer can start to see hope as his side face what he called "a Balkan team with heart". EURO 2020 finals contenders, North Macedonia come into the tie with a new coach, 100-times capped defender Goce Sedloski hired in December to take on what he called "the greatest responsibility of my career".

Czechia vs Republic of Ireland

"They are a team that play how their opponents let them play," said new boss Miroslav Koubek of Czechia's play-off rivals. "And if their opponents give them too much, they are very strong." The Czechs have won all three of their past home games against the Irish, but a win against Portugal in qualifying has given Heimir Hallgrímsson's side belief. "I've told [the players] they’re not just playing for the team," said the Icelander. "The future of Irish football is in their hands."