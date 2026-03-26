World Cup 2026 European play-off finals confirmed
Thursday, March 26, 2026
Article summary
The four final ties for the World Cup 2026 European play-offs have been confirmed.
Article top media content
Article body
Following the conclusion of the semi-finals on Thursday, the four final ties for the World Cup 2026 European play-offs have been confirmed.
The games will take place on Tuesday 31 March, all kicking off at 20:45 CET.
European play-off finals
Path A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy (Zenica)
Path B: Sweden vs Poland (Solna)
Path C: Kosovo vs Türkiye (Pristina)
Path D: Czechia vs Denmark (Prague)