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World Cup 2026 European play-off finals confirmed

Thursday, March 26, 2026

The four final ties for the World Cup 2026 European play-offs have been confirmed.

World Cup 2026 European play-off finals confirmed

Following the conclusion of the semi-finals on Thursday, the four final ties for the World Cup 2026 European play-offs have been confirmed.

The games will take place on Tuesday 31 March, all kicking off at 20:45 CET.

European play-off finals

Path A: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy (Zenica)
Path B: Sweden vs Poland (Solna)
Path C: Kosovo vs Türkiye (Pristina)
Path D: Czechia vs Denmark (Prague)

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