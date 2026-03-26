World Cup 2026 European play-off semi-finals highlights, round-up: Italy, Sweden, Türkiye earn final places

Italy edged out Northern Ireland, Türkiye got the better of Romania and Viktor Gyökeres hit a hat-trick as Sweden beat Ukraine in the semi-finals of the European play-offs for the FIFA World Cup.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from Thursday night, including shoot-out successes for Czechia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Path A

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Play-off highlights: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Sandro Tonali's goal and assist helped Italy advance against dogged opponents. Federico Dimarco went close twice for the hosts before half-time, hitting a post with a cross-shot and forcing Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles to paw away his drive. On his international return following injury, Tonali fired the Azzurri in front 11 minutes after the break and then set up Moise Kean to register with ten minutes remaining, the striker applying a deft finish to seal victory in Bergamo.

Wales 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (aet, Bosnia and Herzegovina win 4-2 on pens)

Kerim Alajbegović converted the winning penalty as Bosnia and Herzegovina set up a Path A final against Italy. After Harry Wilson's curler hit the woodwork, a Dan James strike from distance put Wales ahead. Another James effort was deflected on to the bar and then, after Karl Darlow's save kept out Ermedin Demirović, Edin Džeko's 73rd international goal with four minutes left forced extra time. Brennan Johnson and Neco Williams failed to find the target in the shoot-out, ultimately teeing up Alajbegović for glory.

Path B

Ukraine 1-3 Sweden

Play-off highlights: Ukraine 1-3 Sweden

Viktor Gyökeres put in a sublime performance in Valencia to guide Sweden past Ukraine. The forward poked in Benjamin Nygren's perfect cross six minutes into an even first half and repeated the trick six minutes after the restart as he latched on to Kristoffer Nordfeldt's long kick before slotting a composed finish. Gyökeres then smashed in a penalty to complete his hat-trick before Matvii Ponomarenko headed a late consolation on his Ukraine debut.

Poland 2-1 Albania

The visitors took the lead in the first half in Warsaw after Arbër Hoxha pounced on a defensive mistake and rounded the goalkeeper. Robert Lewandowski headed in from a corner with an hour gone, his 89th international goal levelling the scores. Then, moments after debutant Stavro Pilo had missed a chance to restore Albania's advantage, Piotr Zieliński's long-range finish completed a turnaround that leaves Poland one game away from their tenth World Cup finals.

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Path C

Türkiye 1-0 Romania

Play-off highlights: Türki̇ye 1-0 Romania

Arda Güler shot over from the pick of the first-half chances but found his range after the break, delivering the exquisite pass from which Ferdi Kadıoğlu controlled and finished on 53 minutes. Ianis Hagi shot narrowly wide in response and Romania substitute Nicolae Stanciu struck the post, but the home side looked just as likely to score with Kenan Yıldız curling on to the crossbar while Arda Güler forced a sharp Ionuț Radu save. Kosovo now stand between Türki̇ye and a first World Cup finals since 2002.

Slovakia 3-4 Kosovo

Play-off highlights: Slovakia 3-4 Kosovo

The hosts led early on thanks to a powerful Martin Valjent header, only for Veldin Hodža to sweep in an equaliser. Lukáš Haraslín's free-kick restored Slovakia's lead before the break but Kosovo needed just 65 seconds to equalise after the interval thanks to Fisnik Asllani's glancing header and goals from Florent Muslija and Kreshnik Hajrizi put them in charge of the game. David Strelec's added-time reply proved too late and Franco Foda's side now host Türki̇ye in Tuesday's Path C final.

Path D

Denmark 4-0 North Macedonia

Play-off highlights: Denmark 4-0 North Macedonia

Denmark were restricted to long-range efforts for much of the first half, but Mikkel Damsgaard opened the scoring four minutes into the second period. The winger then turned provider for Denmark's second, spotting Gustav Isaksen who finished superbly at the far post. Isaksen got his second just over a minute later, and a Christian Nørgaard header put the result beyond doubt with 15 minutes to play, helping the Danes to shake off some of the disappointment of missing out on direct qualification.

Czechia 2-2 Republic of Ireland (aet, Czechia win 4-3 on pens)

2 min EN Highlights: Czechia 2-2 Republic of Ireland (4-3p)

Czechia kept alive their dream of a first World Cup in 20 years with a dramatic success in Prague. The first three goals came in eight first-half minutes; Troy Parrott's penalty opened the scoring then Czechia goalkeeper Matěj Kovář deflected Dara O'Shea's header into his own net, before Patrik Schick's spot kick halved the home deficit. In his first match as captain, Ladislav Krejčí headed the equaliser with four minutes of the 90 remaining and in the shoot-out Kovář saved two penalties, Jan Kliment stepping up to convert the decisive effort.