Sweden 3-2 Poland highlights: Viktor Gyökeres sends Sweden to 2026 World Cup finals

Sweden claimed their place at the World Cup finals in dramatic circumstances as a Viktor Gyökeres goal two minutes from the end sent them into the tournament at Poland's expense.

Key moments 20' Elanga bends in brilliant left-footed opener

33' Zalewski finds far corner to level for Poland

44' Lagerbielke nods in to restore Sweden lead

55' Świderski taps in for visitors to make it 2-2

88' Gyökeres slams in decisive goal to win it for hosts

Match in brief: Viktor Gyökeres grabs late winner

The home side went ahead with the first notable chance of the match as a flowing move ended with Yasin Ayari laying off for Anthony Elanga to bend a glorious left-footed effort into the top corner.

As it happened: Sweden 3-2 Poland

Poland soon hit back, with Nicola Zalewski claiming a leveller when his drifting attempt from the left channel edged past Kristoffer Nordfeldt with the slightest touch off Jesper Karlström.

Poland's Nicola Zalewski (left) celebrates his goal against Sweden AFP via Getty Images

Sweden responded to that before the break, going in front once again when Gustaf Lagerbielke headed in from close range after Benjamin Nygren’s floated free kick.

But once again the visitors came back, equalising for a second time as Karol Świderski tapped in after breaking the offside trap with Zalewski.

Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke scores his team's second goal against Poland TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

As tension descended, both sides looked nervous as they sought a winner in the closing stages and with neither really looking like getting it, extra time appeared to beckon.

But then up stepped Gyökeres, who rifled in on the rebound after Lucas Bergvall had been denied and Besfort Zeneli hit the post, to send Sweden through and spark wild scenes of celebration on the pitch and in the stands.

Key stat: Sweden will play in a World Cup for the 13th time following their first finals qualification since 2018.

The Sweden squad poses after reaching a World Cup for the 13th time AFP via Getty Images

Phil O'Connor, match reporter

This will surely go down as one of the greatest nights in Swedish football history. They only got two points and finished bottom of their World Cup qualifying group, but they made it into the play-offs thanks to their victory in Nations League Group C1. They made the most of that second chance by beating Ukraine and Poland to qualify for the World Cup.

Reaction

Graham Potter, Sweden coach, speaking to Sveriges Radio: "Unbelievable night. Wow, just to be part of that is an incredible honour, and incredible experience. I’m just so pleased for the team. It was tough, but I’m just incredibly proud of the team. It was a dramatic game, so difficult to control, the emotion and what’s at stake."

Viktor Gyökeres scores the winner for Sweden against Poland with two minutes remaining AFP via Getty Images

Viktor Gyökeres, Sweden striker, speaking to Viaplay: "To do it on home soil is indescribable. We believed in it until the end and that's why we're in the World Cup. Regardless of whether you get a lot of balls or not, you try to be connected and present. That was me, especially at the end when we had some half-dangerous chances."

Jan Urban, Poland coach: "I feel so helpless, because it's hard to explain. After such an encounter where it still hurts a lot, knowing that you played a good match. I think that our game surprised them. But if in some situations you concede a goal, it is not so easy to deal with the loss later. We did it twice, but at the end of the game their fans in the stands carried them."

Viktor Gyökeres leads Sweden's celebrations after getting the goal that sent them to the World Cup Getty Images

Line-ups

Sweden: Nordfeldt; Svensson, Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Lindelöf, Gudmundsson; Elanga (Bergvall 69), Ayari (Svanberg 90+2), Karlström (Zeneli 69), Nygren (Lundgren 81); Gyökeres

Poland: Grabara; Bednarek, Wiśniewski, Kiwior; Cash (Grosicki 90+1), Zalewski (Piątek 90+2), Zieliński, Szymański, Kamiński; Świderski (Pietuszewski 63), Lewandowski