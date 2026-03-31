Kosovo 0-1 Türkiye highlights: Türkiye qualify for 2026 World Cup finals after play-off win

Türkiye ended a 24-year World Cup absence thanks to a nail-biting success against a determined Kosovo side, who were hoping to seal their first appearance at a major tournament.

Key moments 29' Uğurcan Çakır turns Asllani shot onto bar

53' Kerem Aktürkoğlu pounces from close range

63' Kenan Yıldız forces Muric save

81' Muslija effort bounces past upright

87' Asllani brings out best in Uğurcan Çakır again

Match in brief: Türkiye edge tight encounter

In an opening 45 minutes full of attacking intent but few clear-cut chances, Fisnik Asllani was closest to crafting an opener, forcing a superb Uğurcan Çakır one-handed save shortly ahead of the half-hour mark, with the Türki̇ye custodian tipping the shot onto the bar.

As it happened: Kosovo 0-1 Türkiye

Fisnik Asllani's first-half shot forced an acrobatic Uğurcan Çakır save AFP via Getty Images

Just as in their slender play-off semi-final success against Romania, Türki̇ye got their breakthrough soon after the half-time interval. The visitors broke up a Kosovo attack before a couple of crisp passes had Vincenzo Montella's men in the penalty area. Orkun Kökçü tried to sweep home a Kenan Yıldız cutback, but the Beşiktaş midfielder's miscue was guided in by the slightest of touches from an alert Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu gets a glancing touch to open the scoring AFP via Getty Images

Türki̇ye looked the likelier to get the second goal of the contest until the closing stages, and the hosts – aiming to make their first major tournament – were indebted to Arijanet Muric's flying stop to push a fierce Kenan Yıldız strike away from danger shortly after the hour.

Kosovo twice came from behind to defeat Slovakia in Bratislava to reach this play-off decider, and had their opponents worried in the closing stages, with Florent Muslija's awkward effort skidding just wide of the upright and forward Asllani testing Uğurcan Çakır once more with a curler from the edge of the area, but were unable to replicate those last-four heroics once again.

Türki̇ye react to sealing their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup AFP via Getty Images

Key stat: In booking their first World Cup appearance since 2002, Türkiye inflicted Kosovo's first home defeat since a 3-0 UEFA Nations League reverse to Romania in September 2024.

Reaction

Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Türki̇ye match winner: "It's been 24 years. We've always dreamed of moments like this. Most of us don't even remember 2002 [Türki̇ye's last World Cup appearance]. Now we'll make our younger siblings dream of the 2026 World Cup too."

Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Türki̇ye captain: "My childhood dream has come true. We're going to the World Cup!"

Uğurcan Çakır, Türki̇ye goalkeeper: "I was six years old in 2002. It fills me with pride to be on the team that will represent us 24 years later. We will represent our country in the best way possible there."

Vincenzo Montella, Türki̇ye coach: "Everyone in this profession always dreams of the World Cup. We talked about it with the whole team. We achieved our dreams; we are happy. It's an incredible feeling, indescribable in words. The World Cup is the pinnacle in this profession. Sharing it and experiencing it will be wonderful. All the staff, management ... everyone made an incredible contribution."

Franco Foda, Kosovo head coach: "Today we are all upset. We tried and wanted to qualify for the World Cup. It was possible against Türki̇ye for 90 minutes and I am proud of the team. I think the whole team has represented Kosovo in the best possible way. This is how we will move forward."

Vedat Muriqi, Kosovo captain: "I am very proud to be a captain of the national team of Kosovo. I would have liked to have led the team in the United States. We've been through a lot, but the whole team is suffering."

Line-ups

Kosovo: Muric; Dellova, Hajrizi, Hajdari (Aliti 80); Vojvoda (Zhegrova 71), Hodža (Rrahmani 90+1), Rexhbecaj (Rashica 80), Gallapeni; Asllani, Muslija; Muriqi

Türkiye: Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Çelik (Mert Müldür 89), Ozan Kabak, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; İsmail Yüksek, Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Eren Elmalı 83); Arda Güler (Salih Özcan 83), Orkun Kökçü, Kenan Yıldız (Deniz Gül 89); Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Barış Alper Yılmaz 68)