Czechia 2-2 Denmark (3-1 on pens): Czechia book 2026 World Cup spot with play-off final win

Czechia secured their first World Cup finals berth since 2006, winning a dramatic penalty shootout against Denmark in Prague.

Key moments 3' Šulc rifles home from edge of area

17' Diving Kovář tips Isaksen free-kick wide

73' Damsgaard’s free-kick glanced in by Andersen

100' Krejčí puts Czechia back in front

111' Høgh heads home for first international goal

Pens Kovář saves Dreyer's effort; Højlund and Jensen miss

Match in brief: Czechia triumph on penalties

For the second time in five days, the Czechs relied on a penalty shoot-out, with goalkeeper Matěj Kovář once again showing nerves of steel to deny a key opponent and hand his side the advantage.

As it happened: Czechia 2-2 (3-1p) Denmark

Kovář saved Anders Dreyer’s penalty, while Rasmus Højlund and Mathias Jensen both missed, sending Czechia to the finals, where they will join South Africa, Mexico, and Korea Republic in Group A.

The Danish side, full of attacking creativity, made Czechia work hard for their place.

Pavel Šulc opened the scoring with a scorching effort from the edge of the area UEFA via Getty Images

The match began brightly for the hosts, with Pavel Šulc rifling a shot from the edge of the area to give Czechia the lead after just three minutes. The Czechs then settled into a deep, disciplined defensive structure, which looked set to frustrate Denmark — until the 72nd minute, when Joachim Andersen rose to head home a fizzing Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick, sending the game into extra time.

The next 30 minutes were no less dramatic - Czechia captain Ladislav Krejčí stabbed home from a clipped cross on exactly 100 minutes, his second goal in as many play-off matches. But Denmark responded, with Kasper Høgh scoring a brilliant header from a corner with nine minutes remaining to force penalties.

Captain Ladislav Krejčí put Czechia ahead in extra time Getty Images

In the shootout, Denmark began poorly, with Højlund hitting the bar. Kovář then denied Dreyer, and Jensen sent his effort skyward, ensuring Czechia’s victory.

The triumph was a reward for a masterful tactical plan, expertly executed under Miroslav Koubek in only his second game in charge.

Key stat:

This was Czechia’s first victory over Denmark since their 3-00 triumph in the quarter-finals of EURO 2004 in Porto.﻿

Ondřej Zlámal, match reporter

Czechia are going to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years! Miroslav Koubek’s tactical plan worked, and the team’s hard work paid off. Denmark were unable to break down the Czech side with their dominant play — they equalised twice and controlled much of the game, but could not finish the job. In the end, the penalty shoot-out decided it, and once again, the country that gave the world Antonín Panenka prevailed. Hats off to both teams — it was a magnificent football evening.

Reaction

Miroslav Koubek, Czechia coach, speaking to Česká televize: "I had tears in my eyes when I was lifted into the air by the players. This is the biggest success for the team — and for me as well."

Michal Sadílek, Czechia midfielder, on making history: "The story is so beautiful — we’ve made it after twenty years. I’ve lost my voice, and I hope to find it soon because I’ll need it for the celebrations."

Line-ups

Czechia: Kovář; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Provod (Chytil 69), Souček, Darida (Červ 61), Zelený; Šulc (Sadílek 112), Schick (Chorý 91).

Denmark: Hermansen; Bah, Andersen, Nelsson (Nørgaard 61), Mæhle; Højbjerg, Hjulmand (Høgh 106), Froholdt (Eriksen 72); Isaksen (Dreyer 86), Højlund, Damsgaard (Jensen 115).