Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Italy highlights (4-3 on pens): Hosts win 2026 World Cup play-off final shoot-out

Esmir Bajraktarević converted the winning penalty as Bosnia and Herzegovina came from behind to beat ten-player Italy in Zenica and reach the World Cup finals.

Key moments 15' Kean clinically curls Italy ahead

41' Visiting defender Bastoni dismissed

51' Italy No1 Donnarumma denies Alajbegović

79' Tabaković prods in equaliser

87' Donnarumma stops Demirović header

105 +1' Vasilj turns Esposito effort behind

Match in brief: Bosnia and Herzegovina seal World Cup finals berth

In a meeting of sides seeking a first finals appearance since 2014, the hosts started brightly before Moise Kean scored his second goal in five days with a curling first-time finish from outside the box.

As it happened: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 (4-1 pens) Italy

Undeterred, Bosnia and Herzegovina dominated much of the first half but lacked a finishing touch against opponents who had Alessandro Bastoni dismissed in the 42nd minute.

Moise Kean celebrates scoring in a sixth successive international, netting eight in total across those games Getty Images

Visiting head coach Gennaro Gattuso - a World Cup winner as an Italy player in 2006 - responded by replacing forward Mateo Retegui with defender Federico Gatti, while counterpart Sergej Barbarez made attacking changes at the break by bringing on Kerim Alajbegović and Benjamin Tahirović.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pushed two Alajbegović shots away either side of Kean charging clear and shooting over, but Bosnia and Herzegovina - who had equalised four minutes from the end of regular time in their semi-final win away to Wales - levelled with 11 minutes remaining, Haris Tabaković turning in the rebound after the Azzurri No1 clawed Edin Džeko's header off the line.

Haris Tabaković hits the hosts' equaliser Getty Images

After Donnarumma denied Demirović late on and Nikola Vasilj blocked Pio Esposito's extra-time header, Barbarez's side stayed perfect in the shoot-out courtesy of successful efforts by Tahirović, Tabaković, Alajbegović and Bajraktarević.

Pio Esposito shot over and Bryan Cristante hit the crossbar for Italy, leaving their opponents to celebrate their second-ever appearance at the finals.

Key stat: Bosnia and Herzegovina have lost one of their last six home matches, recovering from falling behind in three of those games and scoring each of their last three goals in Zenica after the 78th minute.

Alma Krvavac, match reporter

Bosnia and Herzegovina are going to the World Cup after coming through a gruelling tie. The home side were on top for much of regular time, maintained their level through extra time and ultimately got the job done in the penalty shoot-out.

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Line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Memić, Muharemović, Katić, Kolašinac; Dedić, Šunjić, Bašić; Demirović, Džeko, Bajraktarević

Italy: Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Kean, Retegui