Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Italy highlights (4-3 on pens): Hosts win 2026 World Cup play-off final shoot-out

Esmir Bajraktarević converted the winning penalty as Bosnia and Herzegovina came from behind to beat ten-player Italy in Zenica and reach the World Cup finals.

Key moments 15' Kean clinically curls Italy ahead

41' Visiting defender Bastoni dismissed

51' Italy No1 Donnarumma denies Alajbegović

79' Tabaković prods in equaliser

87' Donnarumma stops Demirović header

105 +1' Vasilj turns Esposito effort behind

Pens Hosts keep their nerve

Match in brief: Bosnia and Herzegovina seal World Cup finals berth

In a meeting of sides seeking a first finals appearance since 2014, the hosts started brightly before Moise Kean scored his second goal in five days with a curling first-time finish from outside the box.

As it happened: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 (4-1 pens) Italy

Undeterred, Bosnia and Herzegovina dominated much of the first half but lacked a finishing touch against opponents who had Alessandro Bastoni dismissed in the 42nd minute.

Moise Kean celebrates scoring in a sixth successive international, netting eight in total across those games Getty Images

Visiting head coach Gennaro Gattuso - a World Cup winner as an Italy player in 2006 - responded by replacing forward Mateo Retegui with defender Federico Gatti, while counterpart Sergej Barbarez made attacking changes at the break by bringing on Kerim Alajbegović and Benjamin Tahirović.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pushed two Alajbegović shots away either side of Kean charging clear and shooting over, but Bosnia and Herzegovina - who had equalised four minutes from the end of regular time in their semi-final win away to Wales - levelled with 11 minutes remaining, Haris Tabaković turning in the rebound after the Azzurri No1 clawed Edin Džeko's header off the line.

Haris Tabaković hits the hosts' equaliser Getty Images

After Donnarumma denied Demirović late on and Nikola Vasilj blocked Pio Esposito's extra-time header, Barbarez's side stayed perfect in the shoot-out courtesy of successful efforts by Tahirović, Tabaković, Alajbegović and Bajraktarević.

Pio Esposito shot over and Bryan Cristante hit the crossbar for Italy, leaving their opponents to celebrate their second-ever appearance at the finals.

Key stat: Bosnia and Herzegovina have lost one of their last six home matches, recovering from falling behind in three of those games and scoring each of their last three goals in Zenica after the 78th minute.

Alma Krvavac, match reporter

Bosnia and Herzegovina are going to the World Cup after coming through a gruelling tie. The home side were on top for much of regular time, maintained their level through extra time and ultimately got the job done in the penalty shoot-out.

Reaction

Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach: "I've never entered or finished a game calmer. Against a world-class team who defend well even with ten players, you saw we believed from the first moment. I saw it in [the players'] eyes – I really like them, they're guys with character. We have guys we're proud of; we're two years ahead of schedule. Now I've told them that we have to go to [a major] tournament every two years."

Nikola Katić, Bosnia and Herzegovina defender: "What can I say? We saw everything after that last penalty. Great pride – I'm really speechless. I've never cried after a game, I'm 29 years old, and now the tears have started. We showed all that great spirit and we crowned it all in these two matches against serious opponents. We played against one of the best national teams in the world. Congratulations to everyone. I'm shaking; I've got goosebumps."

Nikola Vasilj, Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper: "Huge credit to the team. This is a really special team. Two games like this, coming back twice [late on]. To play a game like this and create so many chances against Italy, I have no words. And at the end, to still stay composed and calm and take penalties like this. Everything happened so quickly. It was an incredible feeling. None of us can believe what's happening."

Nikola Vasilj savours a second shoot-out success in five days UEFA via Getty Images

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy head coach: “I just finished speaking to the team. I can only thank them, as it had been years since I’d seen the Nazionale play with such heart. It really hurts, but we must accept it. I am proud of them, it hurts... it will take time. On a personal level, it’s a heavy blow. This is football: sometimes it makes you celebrate, sometimes it makes you suffer.”

Leonardo Spinazzola, Italy defender: "We dragged this to penalties with our teeth and had three or four chances to win it. It’s just so enormously disappointing for us, for our families, for all the Italian children who won’t see Italy at a World Cup [for a third successive edition]. It’s so sad to see the young players crying, but they will have a better future. It was certainly my last chance of getting to a World Cup, but I feel bad for all of Italy.”

Line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Memić (Burnić 71), Muharemović, Katić, Kolašinac (Alajbegović 46); Dedić, Šunjić (Tahirović 46), Bašić (Tabaković 71); Demirović (Hadžiahmetović 115), Džeko, Bajraktarević

Italy: Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano (Palestra 46), Barella (Frattesi 85), Locatelli (Cristante 71), Tonali, Dimarco (Spinazzola 91); Kean (Esposito 71), Retegui (Gatti 44)