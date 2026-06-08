England at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

England won their only major international title in 1966, and will hope to win a second 60 years on at FIFA World Cup 2026. Thomas Tuchel's side, led by captain Harry Kane, face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L. Below you will find everything you need to know about England at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

England at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Captain: Harry Kane

World Cup appearances: 17

Best finish: Winners (1966)

England's World Cup matches

Group L

17 June: England vs Croatia (Dallas, 22:00 CET)

23 June: England vs Ghana (Boston, 22:00 CET)

27 June: Panama vs England (New York, 23:00 CET)

England’s group fixtures are being played across three host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group L.

England's World Cup squad

Harry Kane has been a revelation at Bayern and should provide more goals and creative support in England’s 26-man World Cup squad. The Three Lions also boast a wealth of elite talent in Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, the latter pair having reached the UEFA Champions League final, and won the Premier League, with Arsenal this year.

How England qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group K: W8 D0 L0 F22 A0

England 2-0 Albania

England 3-0 Latvia

Andorra 0-1 England

England 2-0 Andorra

Serbia 0-5 England

Latvia 0-5 England

England 2-0 Serbia

Albania 0-2 England

Top scorer: Harry Kane (8 goals)

England's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

England coach: Thomas Tuchel

An opinionated defender with Stuttgarter Kickers and Ulm, Tuchel switched to youth team and reserve coaching after a knee injury ended his playing career at 25. Given his first senior job at Mainz, Tuchel won the German Cup as Borussia Dortmund boss in 2016/17, then took two French league titles (and a French Cup) at Paris before leading Chelsea to UEFA Champions League glory in 2020/21. He steered Bayern München to the German title in 2022/23 before taking over as England boss in January 2025.

England captain: Harry Kane

The hard-working striker turns 33 ten days after the World Cup final. With 280 goals, Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer before leaving in 2023 for a new adventure in Germany. Since joining Bayern, his extraordinary goalscoring record (98 in 94 Bundesliga games) and commitment to team play have earned him the first silverware of his career: two league titles, one German Cup. Kane comes to the World Cup with a record 78 England goals.

England's World Cup history

Most appearances: Peter Shilton (17)

Top scorer: Gary Lineker (10)

Best performance: Winners (1966)

World Cup 2022: Quarter-finals

England's finest hour came on home soil at Wembley in 1966, a 4-2 defeat of West Germany after extra time sealing their only major trophy. West Germany took revenge in the 1990 semi-finals and it was not until 2018 that England made it as far again, Croatia this time preventing Southgate's side from reaching the showpiece.

England's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group A3

26 September: England vs Spain (20:45)

29 September: Czechia vs England (20:45)

3 October: Croatia vs England (18:00)

6 October: England vs Czechia (20:45)

12 November: England vs Croatia (20:45)

15 November: Spain vs England (20:45)

All times CET.