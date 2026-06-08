France at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

France were runners-up last time and will have an eye on the gold medals at FIFA World Cup 2026. Didier Deschamps' side, led by captain Kylian Mbappé, face Senegal, Iraq and Norway in Group I. Below you will find everything you need to know about France at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

France at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Captain: Kylian Mbappé﻿

World Cup appearances: 17

Best finish: Winners (1998, 2018)

France's World Cup matches

Group I

16 June: France vs Senegal (New York, 21:00 CET)

22 June: France vs Iraq (Philadelphia, 23:00 CET)

26 June: Norway vs France (Boston, 21:00 CET)

France’s group fixtures are being played across three host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group I.

France's World Cup squad

France are spoiled for choice, with their 26-man World Cup squad including exceptional talent in every line. Paris' Champions League-winning attacking trio of Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué are on song, while Kylian Mbappé (who can potentially reach 100 caps at the finals) is a modern great who is closing in on Olivier Giroud's national goalscoring record of 57.

How France qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group D: W5 D1 L0 F16 A4

Ukraine 0-2 France

France 2-1 Iceland

France 3-0 Azerbaijan

Iceland 2-2 France

France 4-0 Ukraine

Azerbaijan 1-3 France

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappé (5 goals)

France's journey to the World Cup: Watch every goal

France coach: Didier Deschamps

In charge of France since 2012, Didier Deschamps led his side to glory at the 2018 World Cup, and to the final in 2022, but has said that this World Cup will be his last with Les Bleus. A 1998 World Cup and UEFA EURO 2000 winner as a defensive midfielder, Deschamps scooped the UEFA Champions League with both Marseille (1992/93) and Juventus (1995/96), and coached Monaco, Juventus and Marseille before taking the national team job.

France captain: Kylian Mbappé

Now 27, Mbappé won the World Cup at his first attempt in 2018, scoring four goals as a 19-year-old, including one in the 4-2 final success against Croatia. The striker made his breakthrough at Monaco, before winning six league titles at Paris Saint-Germain, where he reached the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League final. A Real Madrid player since 2024, he could make his 100th France appearance at this World Cup, and needs one goal to match Just Fontaine’s national World Cup record of 13 goals.

France's World Cup history

Most appearances: Hugo Lloris (20)

Top scorer: Just Fontaine (13)

Best performance: Winners (1998, 2018)

World Cup 2022: Runners-up

Les Bleus have not missed a World Cup finals since winning the competition in 1998, and while they failed to make it beyond the group stage in 2002 and 2010, they have played in three 21st century finals, losing to Italy in 2006 and Argentina in 2022 (both games decided by a shoot-out), but beating Croatia in the 2018 decider.

France's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group A1

25 September: Türkiye vs France (20:45)

28 September: Belgium vs France (20:45)

2 October: France vs Italy (20:45)

5 October: France vs Belgium (20:45)

12 November: Italy vs France (20:45)

15 November: France vs Türkiye (20:45)

All times CET.